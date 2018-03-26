Media veteran selected as RJ’s new senior vice president of advertising

Chase Rankin joined the Review-Journal on Monday as its new senior vice president for advertising.

Chase Rankin joined the Review-Journal on Monday as its senior vice president for advertising.

Rankin comes to Las Vegas from Phoenix, where he was vice president for advertising for Gannett’s Republic Media for the past three years.

Before working in Phoenix, he was president and publisher of The Arizona Daily Star in Tucson, Arizona. He was promoted into that position after working as vice president for advertising, sales and marketing. Rankin also served as director of advertising for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch and was the automotive sales manager for the Star Tribune in Minneapolis.

“Chase is a terrific addition to the Review-Journal’s executive team,” Publisher and Editor Keith Moyer said Monday. “His previous experience and track record of results in large markets will greatly benefit our digital and print advertising strategies as well as our readers and advertisers.”

Rankin has been around newspapers his entire life. His parents published the weekly newspaper in his hometown in Illinois.

“I’m excited to be joining one of the top media companies in the country, and my family is thrilled to be relocating to such a vibrant and exciting community,” Rankin said Monday.

Rankin has a bachelor’s degree in business administration and a master’s degree in integrated corporate communications from Drake University.