Business

Meet the man who’s helped transform Nevada’s drone industry

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 22, 2018 - 11:21 am
 

Take a glance around Chris Walach’s office, and you’ll pick up hints of his past.

His desk inside the Nevada Institute for Autonomous Systems office — bare aside from his computer, his phone and a few sticky notes — speaks to his military background: organized and efficient. Documents stacked to the side are addressed to Dr. Chris Walach, showing how far he has come since dropping out of high school.

In just six years, Nevada’s drone industry has gone from nonexistent to the second most robust in the country. Walach, senior director of the NIAS, is one of the driving forces behind the industry’s growth.

At the end of 2013, Nevada was named one of six Federal Aviation Administration drone test sites in the country and the only one to encompass an entire state. Now it’s home to a center of excellence that promotes public safety in the airspace and has partnered with international companies to advance autonomous systems.

Both of those programs are managed by the NIAS, which also oversees the operations of Nevada’s drone test site.

“There’s definitely been a significant amount of growth” in Nevada’s drone industry, said Gerald Van Hoy, a private consultant for the robotics and drone industries. “Now you’re seeing more commercial applications than you were before. … I’d say that (Nevada is) definitely (a leader) because of the fact that the state has been intelligent about its approach to the drone industry.”

Walach said he leads the NIAS’ focus on using small businesses, research and development and technology demonstrations to advance the local drone industry.

When the Governor’s Office of Economic Development approached Walach about working for the NIAS three years ago, he was immediately interested. He would be able to draw not only on his aviation experience from the Army, but on the problem-solving skills he learned while getting his doctorate.

As senior director, Walach’s role is to collaborate with research institutions, build relationships with companies and attract drone-related businesses to Nevada.

“It was another challenge,” he said.

A different perspective

Walach is used to overcoming difficulties. He spent much of his time on the road growing up, traveling state to state with his three siblings and mother as she looked for work. Sometimes that meant cramming into a single hotel room for the night; other times they’d be homeless and living in the car for weeks.

Eventually, the family settled in Las Vegas. Walach dropped out of Eldorado High School at the end of his sophomore year after feeling like school wasn’t teaching him anything useful. He started his first full-time job at 15 as a busboy, cleaning tables and silverware at a truck stop just off Interstate 15.

“It’s a perspective that will always stick with me,” he said.

After receiving his GED through an accelerated UNLV-led program at Clark County Evening High School, he enrolled in the Army at 17. There, he rose to senior lieutenant colonel, battalion commander and master aviator of an Apache Longbow helicopter unit.

After retiring from the Army in 2008, Walach received Master of Science and Doctor of Management degrees.

“Going after a PhD doctorate, that’s the highest education offered. So that’s what I set out to do,” he said. “If you’re going to do something, you might as well be the best.”

That mindset has followed Walach to the NIAS, where he has set out to make Nevada a global leader in the drone industry — a goal that would have seemed nearly impossible just six years ago.

Rapid growth

Before 2012, Nevada’s drone industry was “nonexistent,” said local attorney Joe Brown, who was appointed to the committee that prepared Nevada’s FAA test site application.

That year, the Nevada Board of Economic Development laid out a plan to help diversify the local economy. The state was still feeling the aftereffects of the great recession, with the unemployment rate more than 3 percent above the national average.

State officials hoped that growing various targeted industries would cushion the state from another major downturn. These included sectors like clean energy, health services and unmanned aerial vehicles.

Brown was one of 15 selected to help expand the latter, and he joined the Nevada Autonomous Systems Panel to coordinate an application for Nevada to become a designated FAA test site.

“We were a long shot,” Brown said. The budget “was almost nothing. … We didn’t have any kind of drone infrastructure or business in a private sector in Nevada.”

But the state beat the odds. In December 2013 — after nearly two years of working to put the state on the map in this industry — Nevada became the only state chosen as a test site. The NIAS was established to oversee the state’s bid for the test side and, eventually, the site’s operations. Today, the FAA looks to Nevada for assistance on drone research and testing.

Five years after its launch, the NIAS reports that it has helped create about 200 jobs in the drone industry, and it expects to create 400 to 500 more in the next year and a half. The institute is also working toward creating an air corridor that would allow drones to fly beyond visual line of sight, and has formed partnerships with international companies to advance technology for future fields like space mining.

“He works well getting people to work together and setting up operations in state and out of state,” said Derek Armstrong, deputy director of the GOED.

Nevada’s future

With all of the work he’s doing for the NIAS — including multiple trips to Poland and Canada to drum up support for partnerships — Brown said he’s unsure how Walach finds the time to sleep.

“He’s the Energizer Bunny,” Brown said. “He just has a lot of drive and works very, very hard.”

Business Facilities magazine ranked Nevada second among states for its drone industry this year, with New York coming in first.

Brown said the local drone industry’s development is going slower than expected with its “shoestring budget,” but he still believes it has the potential to become a major business segment in Nevada.

“I think we’re going to be number one. … Give me five years,” he said. “I think having Chris there, our chances are increased significantly.”

Walach said community ties will help propel Nevada to becoming the leading drone industry in the nation.

“Without having the tens of millions of capital investment into (Nevada’s autonomous system industry) like some other states, we were ranked number two in the nation. That is indicative of the community working together to advance policy and procedures and different unmanned aviation categories,” he said. “My goal is going to have to be working with more of the community and bringing in stakeholders together that have the same common goals for the autonomous systems industry.”

NIAS is working to launch its Institute of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics — or iSTEM — of Drones program. The subsidized program will work to close the achievement gap for students of all ages by exposing them to STEM technology and providing hands-on training to building and designing drones and their software.

“If we’re not pushing STEM from high school to college, we’re going to continue to see the workforce issues that we see (today in Nevada),” Walach said. “If we don’t build that base, we’re going to be lost in the dust by other states or other countries that are investing a lot of money into education, STEM and research and development.”

Contact Bailey Schulz at bschulz@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0233. Follow @bailey_schulz on Twitter.

ad-high_impact_4
Business
Postal Service Faces Record Package Volume This Holiday Season
Gene Barton discusses the Las Vegas Postal Service mail processing facility's operations during the holiday season. (Bailey Schulz / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Jim Murren on MGM 25th anniversary
MGM CEO Jim Murren addressing 784 employees of MGM Grand that have worked since the property opened 25 years ago. Murren spoke Friday morning at the new MGM Grand convention center.
The Mansion at MGM boasts hidden luxury
The Mansion at MGM, a hotel within a hotel, features 29 luxury villas for invited guests only. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Goodwill of Southern Nevada
Under CEO John Helderman, Goodwill of Southern Nevada has expanded its services including the new home of Goodwill’s Veteran Integration Program. Free job services are paid for by revenues generated by Goodwill's retail stores. In 2017, the sale of donated goods allowed Goodwill of Southern Nevada to train more than 17,000 job seekers. More than 2,500 of those found local jobs. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Little bat company on verge of MLB deal
Larry Thein, part owner and one of only three employees of the Tat2 Bat Company of Davenport, Iowa, made the company's first bat in a hog barn. He spoke of the humble origins during a trade show at the Baseball Winter Meetings in Las Vegas, Nev., on Dec. 12, 2018. (Ron Kantowski/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Texas Roadhouse opens in North Las Vegas
Texas Roadhouse has opened at on Craig Road at Bruce Street in North Las Vegas as part of an emerging "restaurant row." (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Holiday Parade Lights Up Downtown Summerlin
Holiday parade lights up Downtown Summerlin every Friday and Saturday night through Dec. 22.
Nevada's solar industry on the rebound
In 2015, the Nevada Public Utilities Commission voted in favor of a new tariff structure that reduced net energy metering buyback rates and increased fix fees for residential solar customers.
Apartment complexes selling fast in Las Vegas
Las Vegas’ apartment vacancy rate is among the smallest in the country, and rents are climbing faster than the national average. (LVRJ)
Aristocrat Opens $45M Campus In Summerlin
Aristocrat Technologies Chairman Ian Blackburne discusses the company's growth. (LVRJ)
Sunrise Hospital celebrates 60 years
Sunrise Hospital opened its doors to patients on Dec. 15, 1958. Employees of more than 35 years celebrated at a luncheon Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018. Jessie Bekker/ Las Vegas Review-Journal.
Maya Cinemas to open soon in North Las Vegas
Moctesuma Esparza, CEO of Maya Cinemas, talks about the newest location in North Las Vegas, set to open Jan. 10. The aim of the theatre chain is to serve latino-centric, underserved communities.
Holiday shopping and returns make this the busiest time of year for UPS
The UPS Las Vegas South facility is the company's busiest pre-load operation in the country, and it's even busier this time of year. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Primm’s outlet mall has fallen on hard times
The mall, attached to Primm Valley Resort, opened in 1998. Back then, it was a “textbook, perfect outlet-center location." But now, Primm’s outlet mall has fallen on hard times. Las Vegas Boulevard has endless shopping spots. And there are other outlet malls that don’t require a hefty drive to the state line. Its mortgage-holder foreclosed on the mall in late September.
Miltary auction at Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers
Humvees, ammo cans, construction equipment, field gear and more is on the auction block Friday and Saturday at Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers. About 10,000 items in all are for sale in what GovPlanet bills as the largest auction of its kind.
Las Vegas residents discuss avoiding holiday scams
Las Vegas residents discuss their donation habits and how they avoid giving money to scam charities during the holiday season. (Bailey Schulz/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Tesla’s Nevada Gigafactory ahead of economic impact expectations
The Tesla Gigafactory’s economic impact on Nevada has exceeded projections, bringing in more than 7,000 jobs. In 2014, Nevada agreed to give the automotive and energy company $1.3 billion in tax abatements. In return, Tesla promised to meet certain requirements in areas like employment and capital investment. As of June, Tesla has brought in a total of $6.05 billion in capital investment, surpassing the $4.95 billion projection. The original contract gave the company until 2024 to make $3.5 billion in capital investments in Nevada. Derek Armstrong, deputy director of the Governor’s Office of Economic Development.
Land sales near the Las Vegas Raiders stadium
Land around the Las Vegas stadium site has been selling for high prices. A few months before the stadium’s groundbreaking, Global Trust Group acquired a 2.5-acre parcel just north of the stadium site. The property sold for $7.25 million, or $2.9 million an acre. Osprey Real Estate Capital and Huntington Hotel Group acquired a 2-acre industrial site just west of the stadium site in late November. The property sold for $6.5 million, or $3.15 million per acre. That's roughly 12 times the average price of land in the valley this year as tracked by Colliers International.
T-Mobile Tech Experience Truck parks in Toshiba Plaza at T-Mobile Arena
The Tech Experience Truck is a state-of-the-art showroom on wheels, with demonstrations that put connected drones, smart cities, augmented/virtual reality and smart tracking. The exhibit shows new wireless technology – including 5G and the Internet of Things (IoT). (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Steve Siegel, CEO of the Siegel Group, speaks about helping families and other needy residents
Steve Siegel, CEO of the Siegel Group, speaks about helping families and other needy residents to keep them from teetering off into homelessness. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vrgas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye
Crowds camp out for Chick-fil-A opening
Dozens of customers camped out 24 hours ahead of the 6 a.m. Thursday opening of the new Chick-fil-A on Rainbow Blvd.
Cheapest listings for sale in Las Vegas
Listed for $39,990, 585 S. Royal Crest Circle, Unit #9 is one of the cheapest homes currently listed for sale in Las Vegas. (Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
MGM's sports betting deals
MGM Resorts International signed a sports betting sponsorship agreement with the NBA in July It was the first professional sports league to have official ties with a legal sports betting house. The deal came just two months after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned a law prohibiting sports betting in most states. In October, MGM became the first gaming company to sign a sports betting partnership with the NHL. In November, MGM became the first gaming company to sign a sports betting partnership with the MLB. Financial terms of Tuesday’s deal and earlier partnerships have not been announced.
Terry Miller discusses Convention Center
Project Manager Terry Miller explains the phases of Convention Center construction.
Zappos treats their team members on Cyber Monday
Zappos rolls out a variety of food, drinks and special activities for all team members at their downtown Las Vegas headquarters for Cyber Monday. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Team Hybrid at the 2019-Model Motor Trend International Auto Show
Among the companies showing off the 2019 model cars, Team Hybrid shows off its modified cars. Las Vegas resident David David talks about the team, which is in its ninth year exhibiting at the show, and his show car.
Black Friday Shoppers at downtown Summerlin and at the Arsenal
Black Friday shoppers at downtown Summerlin and at the Arsenal. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfYe
Black Friday shopping in Las Vegas
Black Friday sale shopers express their shopping experience. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye
Las Vegas Livestock recycling Strip food waste
Las Vegas Livestock collects and recycles food from many Las Vegas Strip companies. (Nicole Raz/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Black Friday at Fry's
Shoppers line up for deals early on Black Friday at Fry's Electronics on Las Vegas Boulevard South. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More in Business
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
Business Video
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like