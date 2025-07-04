Meet the RJ newsroom’s 2025 summer interns

Six young journalists have joined the Las Vegas Review-Journal newsroom as summer interns across the news, photo and video teams.

Top row: Photography intern Kara Gildea, reporting intern Finnegan Belleau and video intern Lexi Hall. Bottom row: Reporting interns Spencer Levering, Megan Howard and Isaiah Steinberg. (Photos by Sam Morris and Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Six journalists have joined the Las Vegas Review-Journal newsroom as summer interns.

Four interns are working as metro and business reporters: Finnegan Belleau, Megan Howard, Spencer Levering and Isaiah Steinberg. Kara Gildea is a summer photo intern, and Lexi Hall is the RJ’s video intern.

“I’m so pleased to have another great class of students and new graduates working in the Review-Journal newsroom for a summer,” Executive Editor Glenn Cook said. “There is no better training ground for journalism than Las Vegas.”

Finnegan Belleau

Hailing from the Chicago suburbs, Belleau is a rising senior at the University of Missouri, Columbia.

Belleau has experience as a student reporter at KBIA, his local NPR affiliate, and at the Jefferson City News Tribune as a design and reporting intern. He just finished a work-abroad program for a semester in Brussels, at Euronews on the social media team.

Never having set foot in the desert, Belleau is excited to learn more about the local environment.

“For me, it’s never been about seeing my byline in print,” said Belleau. “I just really like the process of reporting and then writing articles.”

Megan Howard

Howard is a rising senior at the University of Florida. She has worked at her student newspaper, The Independent Florida Alligator, for the past two years, covering K-12 education and universities and serving as opinions editor and senior news director.

With a passion for local news, Howard looks forward to covering the community, no matter the topic.

“I’m excited to be at the RJ because I love local news,” said Howard. “I love being able to tell stories that make an impact on the community and help others.”

Spencer Levering

Levering is a graduate of Henderson’s Green Valley High School. He recently received his degree in Communications and Media Studies from the University of Pittsburgh in May.

Prior to joining the newsroom, he worked at his university’s student newspaper, The Pitt News, and worked his way up to assistant news editor. He was an editorial intern at PublicSource, a nonprofit newsroom in Pittsburgh.

“I was really excited to come back here, because I grew up here,” Levering said. “This is a way to give back to the community by doing this. I like how information can bring people together.”

Isaiah Steinberg

Steinberg is a rising junior at Northwestern University.

Steinberg most recently served as the campus editor at The Daily Northwestern, having previously served as development and recruitment editor, assistant city editor and copy editor. He was a finalist for the Society for Professional Journalists’ Mark of Excellence award for breaking news.

Steinberg has a love for political reporting and looks forward to learning about Las Vegas politics.

“I love journalism because I get to meet cool people that I otherwise wouldn’t have access to,” Steinberg said. “I get to talk with them, hear their stories and then share them.”

Kara Gildea

A recent graduate of the Rochester Institute of Technology with a BFA in photojournalism, Gildea joins the photo desk this summer.

Gildea previously worked at The Reporter News Magazine as a photo editor and photographer and The Fresh Air Fund as a photojournalist intern. This summer she is looking forward to stepping into sunny Las Vegas and getting involved with the community in meaningful ways.

“I love that you get to meet new people every day,” Gildea said. “What I love specifically about photojournalism is that it combines art with writing and investigative work. It’s a good combo of things for me.”

Lexi Hall

Las Vegas local and Palo Verde High School graduate Hall joined the video team this summer as a reporting intern. She is a rising junior at the University of Utah and recently stepped into the role of editor-in-chief at the university newspaper, The Daily Utah Chronicle.

Previously, Hall interned with SLUG Magazine in Salt Lake City, covering the Sundance Film Festival, and she still serves as a contributor. Hall also has her own music podcast, Loco for Locals, where she interviews bands in Utah.

This summer she is excited to learn more about multimedia with the 7@7 team while still sharpening her storytelling skills.

“I love storytelling, highlighting the affected and using my voice to uplift others who don’t have as much of a voice,” Hall said. “I love highlighting stuff that doesn’t get as much attention, like underground media, culture and communities.”

