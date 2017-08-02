Merchants, buyers gather at Las Vegas Market trade show

Tens of thousands of suppliers, buyers and designers of furniture, decorations, accessories and materials descended on World Market Center’s showroom-filled buildings at the twice-annual Las Vegas Market trade show for the furniture industry.

Chicago residents Heather Nyc and Barb Nuvota take a snack break at at Las Vegas Market at World Market Center on Tuesday, August 1, 2017, in Las Vegas. Morgan Lieberman Las Vegas Review-Journal

Exhibitor hallway in Building C at Las Vegas Market at World Market Center on Tuesday, August 1, 2017, in Las Vegas. Morgan Lieberman Las Vegas Review-Journal

Las Vegas Market at World Market Center patio on Tuesday, August 1, 2017, in Las Vegas. Morgan Lieberman Las Vegas Review-Journal

Las Vegas Market at World Market Center patio on Tuesday, August 1, 2017, in Las Vegas. Morgan Lieberman Las Vegas Review-Journal

Las Vegas Market at World Market Center patio on Tuesday, August 1, 2017, in Las Vegas. Morgan Lieberman Las Vegas Review-Journal

Jennifer Henry works on a sustainable art piece with recycled trash at Las Vegas Market at World Market Center on Tuesday, August 1, 2017, in Las Vegas. Morgan Lieberman Las Vegas Review-Journal

Mary Sabo, right, works on a sustainable art piece with Christopher Jones at Las Vegas Market at World Market Center on Tuesday, August 1, 2017, in Las Vegas. Morgan Lieberman Las Vegas Review-Journal

Mary Sabo, left, and Christopher Jones work on a sustainable art piece using trash at Las Vegas Market at World Market Center on Tuesday, August 1, 2017, in Las Vegas. Morgan Lieberman Las Vegas Review-Journal

Christopher Guy exhibitor space at Las Vegas Market at World Market Center on Tuesday, August 1, 2017, in Las Vegas. Morgan Lieberman Las Vegas Review-Journal

Minneapolis couple Matt Lenz and Rena Lindberg check out wall decor at Las Vegas Market at World Market Center on Tuesday, August 1, 2017, in Las Vegas. Morgan Lieberman Las Vegas Review-Journal

Yunjiang Sheng looks through his virtual reality headset at footage of a furniture factory in China at Las Vegas Market at World Market Center on Tuesday, August 1, 2017, in Las Vegas. Morgan Lieberman Las Vegas Review-Journal

Pillows designed for individual cities and states sit on a display shelf at Las Vegas Market at World Market Center on Tuesday, August 1, 2017, in Las Vegas. Morgan Lieberman Las Vegas Review-Journal

Decorative metallic painted cow hides on display at Las Vegas Market at World Market Center on Tuesday, August 1, 2017, in Las Vegas. Morgan Lieberman Las Vegas Review-Journal

Decorative succulents line an exhibitor wall at Las Vegas Market at World Market Center on Tuesday, August 1, 2017, in Las Vegas. Morgan Lieberman Las Vegas Review-Journal

Racquel Mendez walks through a home decor exhibitor at Las Vegas Market at World Market Center on Tuesday, August 1, 2017, in Las Vegas. Morgan Lieberman Las Vegas Review-Journal

Colorful lamps on display at Las Vegas Market at World Market Center on Tuesday, August 1, 2017, in Las Vegas. Morgan Lieberman Las Vegas Review-Journal

On the 13th floor of the World Market Center in downtown Las Vegas, a textiles representative pitched his company to Jeanne Hughes.

His conversation on Tuesday with Hughes, sales manager for Las Vegas-based manufacturer Somers Furniture, lasted less than two minutes.

Hughes said she could tell the representative didn’t know his product well enough. They exchanged information, but she didn’t sound optimistic on a future collaboration.

“I’ve been doing this so long,” Hughes said. “I don’t want to go through the back and forth.”

Joined by company founder Debbi Somers, the two women were among about 4,000 exhibitors gathered at the twice-annual Las Vegas Market trade show for the furniture industry.

Tens of thousands of suppliers, buyers and designers of furniture, decorations, accessories and materials descended on World Market Center’s showroom-filled buildings, two of them 16 floors and the other 10.

Traffic jammed periodically at the intersection of Grand Central Parkway and Bonneville Avenue.

The event started Sunday and finishes Thursday.

Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority spokesman Jeremy Handel said the public-private marketing organization expected 50,000 people to come. Those people are expected to directly spend about $59 million.

The appeal of Las Vegas Market is a one-stop shop for wholesalers, said Cindy Hodnett, spokeswoman for International Market Centers.

In July, New York investment giant The Blackstone Group reached a deal to buy International Market Centers, which owns and operates the 5.4 million-square-foot World Market Center as well as 6.8 million square feet of showroom space in High Point, North Carolina.

Terms of the sale were not disclosed. The deal is expected to close in the third quarter.

Las Vegas Market exhibitors showcased goods updated for today’s technology trends, she said. Manufacturers will add charger ports for phones and tablets or let users control settings with a remote control. Customers have shown interest in handmade decorations.

“We’ve seen so much enthusiasm,” Hodnett said. “Our CEO tied it to a strong increase in consumer confidence. When people feel good, it trickles down to our industry.”

The event is a boon for the Las Vegas Valley because exhibitors and visitors will also see shows and extend their stay into the weekend to see local sights, she said.

Januka Karunasena, however, said his stay this year is all business. Now on his fifth summer market, Karunasena stayed at the Luxor. He is in charge of latex mattresses, rubber mats, shoe soles and other products by Richard Pieris Exports.

He’d taken a 14-hour flight to Las Vegas to search the floors of World Market Center for furniture that would sell well back home in Sri Lanka, particularly to apartment renters.

“It’s worth it,” he said.

Back at the Somers Furniture display on the 13th floor, founder Debbi Somers answered questions about a patio table from an interested furniture retailer representative.

The representative rubbed his hand over the table’s surface. He complimented the material. They exchanged information.

“It can be slow, but there are quality people here looking to buy,” Somers said.

Contact Wade Tyler Millward at wmillward@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4602. Follow @wademillward on Twitter.