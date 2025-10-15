Meta opening pop-up on the Las Vegas Strip showcasing AI glasses

Meta is holding a pop-up on the Strip to showcase its AI glasses. The Meta Lab is opening Thursday and will give people the chance to experience the glasses in-person.

Tech lovers can now explore Meta’s fleet of AI glasses with a new Las Vegas Strip pop-up.

Meta is holding a pop-up at the Wynn Las Vegas to showcase its AI glasses. Located across from the Canada Goose store, the 560-square-foot Meta Lab is opening Thursday and will give people the chance to experience and purchase the glasses in-person.

This is Meta’s first new retail location after the success of its Burlingame store in the Bay Area and a pop-up in Los Angeles in November. Going forward it will be open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and Friday to Saturday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., with no set closing date.

The pop-up will feature Meta’s line of AI glasses, ranging from its Ray-Ban Meta glasses, to its Oakley Meta and the newest Meta Ray-Ban Display. They will also be offering a limited number of Gen 2 Limited Edition Ray-Ban Meta Wayfarers with brown mirror gold lenses, which are currently only available in-store.

Meta’s AI glasses range in capabilities, some with bluetooth speakers, 3K Ultra HD cameras, others are sports oriented glasses, offering insights into performance, as well as their Display design, which is essentially a tiny screen, transparent screen inside your glasses, with translating, video calling, message checking and response options, among others, available.

Prices for the glasses start at $299 and go to $799.

Visitors can also book a demo at the lab, which are currently booked out until Oct. 31. People can also book a product demo at the Ray-Ban at The Forum Shops and Best Buy at 611 Marks St. in Henderson.

Following the Las Vegas opening, they will be opening a flagship retail location Los Angeles location on Melrose Avenue on Oct. 24 with over 20,000 square feet of space. Additionally, Meta will be opening another pop-up in New York on Nov. 13.

Contact Emerson Drewes at edrewes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @EmersonDrewes on X.