66°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Business

Meta opening pop-up on the Las Vegas Strip showcasing AI glasses

Meta Lab located in the Wynn. (Meta)
Meta Lab located in the Wynn. (Meta)
More Stories
An exterior view of the Emerald Island Casino in the Water Street District of downtown Henderso ...
Expansion being planned for this Henderson casino property
The opening of the Assisting Lives in Las Vegas holiday thrift shop in 2023. (Courtesy Assistin ...
Holiday thrift store opening for the season in Las Vegas
New Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority Chief Operating Officer Dan Hayes. (Salt Palace ...
Salt Lake City tourism leader to take LVCVA COO role
The security line for A and B Gates at Harry Reid International Airport is seen Wednesday, Octo ...
Las Vegas airport, others refuse to play Noem video on shutdown impact
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 15, 2025 - 4:20 pm
 

Tech lovers can now explore Meta’s fleet of AI glasses with a new Las Vegas Strip pop-up.

Meta is holding a pop-up at the Wynn Las Vegas to showcase its AI glasses. Located across from the Canada Goose store, the 560-square-foot Meta Lab is opening Thursday and will give people the chance to experience and purchase the glasses in-person.

This is Meta’s first new retail location after the success of its Burlingame store in the Bay Area and a pop-up in Los Angeles in November. Going forward it will be open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and Friday to Saturday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., with no set closing date.

The pop-up will feature Meta’s line of AI glasses, ranging from its Ray-Ban Meta glasses, to its Oakley Meta and the newest Meta Ray-Ban Display. They will also be offering a limited number of Gen 2 Limited Edition Ray-Ban Meta Wayfarers with brown mirror gold lenses, which are currently only available in-store.

Meta’s AI glasses range in capabilities, some with bluetooth speakers, 3K Ultra HD cameras, others are sports oriented glasses, offering insights into performance, as well as their Display design, which is essentially a tiny screen, transparent screen inside your glasses, with translating, video calling, message checking and response options, among others, available.

Prices for the glasses start at $299 and go to $799.

Visitors can also book a demo at the lab, which are currently booked out until Oct. 31. People can also book a product demo at the Ray-Ban at The Forum Shops and Best Buy at 611 Marks St. in Henderson.

Following the Las Vegas opening, they will be opening a flagship retail location Los Angeles location on Melrose Avenue on Oct. 24 with over 20,000 square feet of space. Additionally, Meta will be opening another pop-up in New York on Nov. 13.

Contact Emerson Drewes at edrewes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @EmersonDrewes on X.

MOST READ
LISTEN TO THE TOP FIVE HERE
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES