Metro Chamber leader in Israel surveying business opportunities

Kristin McMillan, president of the Las Vegas Metro Chamber of Commerce, seen in 2016 (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The president of the Las Vegas Metro Chamber of Commerce is in Israel surveying business opportunities.

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce and the Israel-America Chamber of Commerce launched a program, Business Israel, this week that will bring state and local chamber executives from all 50 states to Israel over three years.

Metro Chamber President Kristin McMillan is part of the inaugural delegation, which includes 17 CEOs and presidents from state and major metropolitan chambers of commerce from across the U.S.

“There are some opportunities to collaborate and learn from one another,” including in the water, agriculture, cybersecurity, and health sectors, said Chamber spokeswoman Cara Clarke.

The program also aims to expand markets for American exports, attract investment to the U.S. and share best practices on workforce development.

