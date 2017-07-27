Metro Chamber names Seidman VP of marketing, brand strategy

The Las Vegas Metro Chamber of Commerce has announced Greta Seidman as its new vice president of marketing and brand strategy.

Greta Seidman. LinkedIn photo

The Las Vegas Metro Chamber of Commerce has announced Greta Seidman as its new vice president of marketing and brand strategy.

A Las Vegas resident of 22 years and a UNLV graduate, Seidman first started working at the chamber in December 2010 as marketing manager. Since then, she has served as director of marketing and associate vice president of marketing and events.

Seidman’s new roles include overseeing marketing and branding, bolstering the chamber’s brand with digital and social platforms, developing more marketing strategies, crafting research-oriented projects to determine member needs and cultivating better usage of analytics to optimize content strategy for engagement, sales and retention efforts, according to a statement from the chamber.

Seidman will continue producing the Business Voice magazine and organizing the economic forecasting event Preview Las Vegas. Her oversight of the chamber’s Business Council, Military Affairs Committee and affinity programs will also carry over to her new position.

Contact Bailey Schulz at bschulz@reviewjournal.com or (702)383-0256. Follow @bailey_schulz on Twitter.