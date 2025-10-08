Mexican supermarket coming to east Las Vegas

The signage has gone up for the new store which is expected to open this year.

Vote postponed on proposed garage next to fuel tanks at Las Vegas airport

A new La Bonita will open at 5051 E. Bonanza Road, marking the eighth location for the Mexican supermarket. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A new La Bonita grocery is coming to east Las Vegas.

The signage has gone up for the new La Bonita at 5051 E. Bonanza Road, marking the eighth location for the Mexican supermarket. General Manager Armando Martinez confirmed the new location, but said there is no exact opening date but are aiming for November or December.

The new store at North Nellis Boulevard and East Bonanza Road will be over 53,000 square feet and have authentic Mexican food, as well as a full produce department, and beer and liquor items.

Inside the store there will be a taqueria offering Mexican food; a panadería making pan dulce from scratch; a carniceria with fresh beef, chicken and pork cuts; a tortillería making fresh tortillas; and a juice bar, according to Martinez.

Curbside pickup and delivery options will be available at the new location.

Contact Emerson Drewes at edrewes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @EmersonDrewes on X.