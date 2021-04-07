MGM bringing back conventions with in-room testing, vaccine passport technology

MGM Resorts has expanded its Convene with Confidence program to bring back conventions and meetings.

In this Aug. 3, 2015, file photo, a man rides his bike past the MGM Grand hotel and casino in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

One more Las Vegas resort is set to gain the ability to check select guests’ COVID-19 vaccination records.

MGM Resorts International said Wednesday that it is expanding its Convene with Confidence program, a health and safety plan meant to help reintroduce meetings and conventions to the company’s properties.

The program leverages biometric identity company Clear’s Health Pass, a mobile app that shows users’ various health insights including temperature check results, COVID-19 test results and soon COVID-19 vaccination records. The app is also used to screen attendees with a health questionnaire before they enter a venue.

Clear has also partnered with Las Vegas Sands Corp. to help expedite the return of conventions with its Health Pass technology. McCarran International Airport and the Vegas Golden Knights also use Clear technology.

“We are confident we’ve built a program that enables companies to meet in person, giving them peace of mind as they do so,” MGM CEO and President Bill Hornbuckle said in a Wednesday news release.

The program, which first launched in September, is also expanding its rapid COVID-19 testing and in-room testing options.

Meeting planners have the option for on-site rapid, molecular COVID-19 testing through Convene with Confidence. While the 20-minute tests had been in a pilot program for smaller groups, they can now be administered at scale for events of all sizes.

The program also updated its in-room COVID-19 testing options. All guests can now take part in the testing from Community Ambulance, which offers three types of tests with results coming in anywhere between 20 minutes and 72 hours. The program could help boost international travel to MGM properties since some countries require travelers show proof of a negative COVID-19 test before their arrival.

In-room testing prices vary between $140 and $230.

MGM also has partnered with Cue Health, which provides COVID-19 tests with results that connect to smart devices in about 20 minutes, and Impact Health, a healthcare services company that works with high-volume events, for Convene with Confidence.

The casino operator has hosted close to 300 meetings and groups since launching the Convene with Confidence program, according to the release.

