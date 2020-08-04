MGM Growth says hotel-casino tenants paying rent ‘in full and on time’

MGM Growth properties said all tenants are paying rent “in full and on time,” despite the economic challenges brought on by the pandemic.

A landscaper blows clippings after trimming the bushes in front of New York-New York on the Las Vegas Strip on Friday, May 29, 2020 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

MGM Growth Properties— which acts as landlord to a number of Strip hotel-casinos — reported Tuesday that all of its tenants are paying rent “in full and on time,” despite the economic challenges brought on by the pandemic.

The MGM Resorts International-affiliated company reported $97 million in net income for the second quarter, a 43 percent bump compared with the same period last year, showing once more that real estate investment trusts are some of the strongest-performing gaming-affiliated businesses in the age of COVID-19.

Revenue from rent was $188.3 million for the quarter. Total revenue was down 14 percent to $194.3 million.

CEO James Stewart said the company continued to return value to shareholders in the second quarter by redeeming and retiring 30.3 million operating partnership units with MGM Resorts for $700 million in May.

The casino operator was expected to have roughly 172 million units after the transaction, leaving it nearly 57 percent economic ownership of MGM Growth, down from the 61 percent stake it had before the deal.

MGM Growth can redeem an additional $700 million worth of units from MGM.

“(This deal) allowed us to increase our dividend for the eleventh time in four years,” Stewart said in a Tuesday news release. “We look forward to leveraging their broad real estate and transaction expertise to further drive our business strategy in the coming years.”

The company, which owns the land under the MGM Grand, New York-New York and other resorts, is set to discuss earnings in a 9:30 a.m. call Tuesday.

MGM Growth’s shares were up 0.09 percent Tuesday morning to $27.44 on the New York Stock Exchange.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

