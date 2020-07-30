MGM reports 43% occupancy rate in second quarter

MGM Resorts International is bracing for challenges in the near term but remains hopeful that the gaming and tourism industry will bounce back.

Jose Sanchez, center, and his family, left to right, his daughter Leilany, 12, Sacorro Pina, daughter Rubi, 14, his wife Grace, and Nelly Mendoza, all of Victorville, Calif., react as they walk past the Bellagio on Sunday, June 7, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Bill Hornbuckle, who was named CEO and president of MGM on Wednesday, said the company has been able to improve margins through its MGM 2020 plan and modifications to its operating model, which included layoffs. He added that the company has been heartened by the better-than-expected demand in the marketplace.

“As we look ahead, we believe the long term fundamentals of our business and the broader industry remain intact,” Hornbuckle said in a Thursday news release. “However, the near term operating environment will remain challenging and unpredictable as COVID-19 case trends, health and safety protocols, and travel restrictions continue to heavily impact our business.”

The company reported $290 million in revenue during the second quarter, down 91 percent from the year before.

Net revenues for Strip properties were down 90 percent compared with the previous year, with occupancy rates at 43 percent for the quarter compared with 95 percent in 2019.

Hornbuckle said the company’s strong liquidity will allow it to continue pursuing long-term growth opportunities amid the health crisis, including an integrated resort opportunity in Osaka, Japan, expanded operations in Macao and continued growth with BetMGM.

The company will hold a call to discuss earnings at 2 p.m. Thursday.

