MGM reports 43% occupancy rate in second quarter
MGM Resorts International is bracing for challenges in the near term but remains hopeful that the gaming and tourism industry will bounce back.
MGM Resorts International is bracing for challenges in the near term but remains hopeful that the gaming and tourism industry will bounce back.
Bill Hornbuckle, who was named CEO and president of MGM on Wednesday, said the company has been able to improve margins through its MGM 2020 plan and modifications to its operating model, which included layoffs. He added that the company has been heartened by the better-than-expected demand in the marketplace.
“As we look ahead, we believe the long term fundamentals of our business and the broader industry remain intact,” Hornbuckle said in a Thursday news release. “However, the near term operating environment will remain challenging and unpredictable as COVID-19 case trends, health and safety protocols, and travel restrictions continue to heavily impact our business.”
The company reported $290 million in revenue during the second quarter, down 91 percent from the year before.
Net revenues for Strip properties were down 90 percent compared with the previous year, with occupancy rates at 43 percent for the quarter compared with 95 percent in 2019.
Hornbuckle said the company’s strong liquidity will allow it to continue pursuing long-term growth opportunities amid the health crisis, including an integrated resort opportunity in Osaka, Japan, expanded operations in Macao and continued growth with BetMGM.
The company will hold a call to discuss earnings at 2 p.m. Thursday.
Contact Bailey Schulz at bschulz@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0233. Follow @bailey_schulz on Twitter.
By the numbers
Second-quarter revenue and earnings for MGM Resorts International. (NYSE: MGM)
Revenue
2020: $289.8 million
2019: $3.2 billion
Change: -95%
Net income/(loss)
2020: ($857.3 million)
2019: $43.4 million
Change: —
Earnings/(loss) per share
2020: ($1.67)
2019: $0.08
Change: —