MGM Resorts cancels Las Vegas reservations through May 21

The company’s website showed no open booking dates until June 1 as of Friday afternoon. As recently as Thursday morning, the company was allowing bookings beginning May 1 for its Las Vegas properties.

MGM Grand displays signage showing support for Las Vegas during the coronavirus pandemic on Wednesday, April 1, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

MGM Resorts International has automatically canceled all reservations between May 1 and May 21.

MGM spokesman Brian Ahern said on Friday afternoon, the company notified guests who had reservations between May 1 and May 21 that their bookings were automatically canceled. There are no cancellations beyond May 21 at this time.

Ahern declined to provide additional comment.

Gov. Steve Sisolak has yet to confirm when Nevada casinos will be allowed to reopen. While the state-wide casino shutdown is set to end at the end of this month, Sisolak said it is likely that several directives will be extended.

