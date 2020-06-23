MGM to reopen Maryland’s National Harbor, Atlantic City’s Borgata

MGM Resorts International is set to reopen two more regional properties in the coming weeks.

Guests explore the conservatory during opening night at MGM National Harbor hotel-casino in Oxon Hill, Md. on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2016. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

"The Awakening" sculpture is seen in the sand in the National Harbor Friday, June 15, 2012 in Oxon Hill, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

MGM National Harbor in Prince George’s County, Maryland and the Borgata hotel casino in Atlantic City are set to reopen 6 a.m. June 29 and 10 a.m. July 6, respectively.

Company statements said the properties will operate under an enhanced health and safety policy, including employee temperature checks, physical distancing and mask requirements for both employees and guests in public areas.

Both properties plan to host an invitation-only event ahead of their public reopening. The two will initially offer limited amenities, with plans to reopen more venues in the “coming weeks and months,” according to two separate Tuesday news releases.

Jorge Perez, MGM’s regional portfolio president and president of MGM National Harbor, said the property is excited to welcome back its employees.

“The last several months have been challenging for the entire world, including our employees and the surrounding (District of Columbia, Maryland and Virginia) community,” Perez said in a news release. “The health and safety of our guests and employees is our top priority as we plan for our reopening, and we look forward to welcoming everyone back for some much-needed entertainment.”

Borgata President Melonie Johnson said the property will be committed to the health and safety of employees and guests upon reopening.

“We are proud to be part of this resilient community that has remained strong and caring during these challenging months,” she said in a release. “Summer is a special time in Atlantic City, and we look forward to playing a part in offering some much-needed entertainment.”

As of Tuesday, MGM Resorts has reopened the Bellagio, Excalibur, New York-New York, MGM Grand and its MGM Grand Signature properties in Las Vegas. The company’s Luxor and The Shoppes at Mandalay Bay Place are set to reopen on June 25, and Delano, Mandalay Bay and its Four Seasons and Aria properties are set to reopen July 1.

