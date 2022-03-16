MGM unveils credit card offer connected to new rewards program

A new Mastercard offer ties into the new MGM Rewards program that expanded earnable points beyond gaming sites.

A marquee advertising MGM Reward Points outside Aria on the Strip on Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

A new credit card offer through MGM Resorts will reward new cardholders through the company’s revamped rewards program.

Newly approved MGM Rewards Mastercard holders can earn $250, or 25,000 bonus points, redeemable toward accommodations, dining and entertainment, according to a news release Wednesday. They must spend $5,000 in the first six billing cycles to receive the bonus.

Cardmembers earn three points and three tier credits per $1 spent at venues that offer MGM Rewards; two points and two tier credits on every dollar spent gas and supermarket purchases; and one point and one tier credit per dollar spent everywhere else. MGM Rewards points accumulated through the card’s spending do not expire.

The credit card gives holders an automatic MGM Rewards Pearl status, free self-parking, complimentary tickets to some MGM Rewards concerts in Las Vegas, and priority hotel check-in, according to the release. The Pearl status also gives a 10 percent bonus on “slot dollars” for slot play.

In February, the company replaced M Life Rewards with MGM Rewards. It retained the five-level tiered rewards structure but expanded points available through food, drink, entertainment, rooms and other nongaming purchases.

Newly approved cardmembers must apply by April 7 to be eligible for the $250 bonus.

McKenna Ross is a corps member with Report for America, a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms. Contact her at mross@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mckenna_ross_ on Twitter.