Michael Brown retiring as president of Barrick USA

Catherine Raw, currently chief financial officer at Barrick, will take over responsibility for the company's U.S. operations on Jan. 1.

After 24 years with Barrick Gold Corp., president of Barrick USA, Michael Brown, will retire Dec. 31.

Brown joined Barrick as vice president of government affairs in 1994 and became president of Barrick USA in 2015.

He was responsible for establishing Barrick’s presence in Southern Nevada with the 2015 opening of the Barrick Global Shared Services Center in Henderson.

He received the Civitas Laurel in 2015, the Señores of Distinction in 2016 and Nevada’s Education Hero Award in 2017.

Catherine Raw, currently chief financial officer at Barrick, will take over responsibility for the company’s U.S. operations on Jan. 1 in the newly created position of chief operating officer for North America.

