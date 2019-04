Mike Tyson attends the 2019 iHeartRadio Podcast Awards at the iHeartRadio Theater on Friday, Jan.18, 2019, in Burbank, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Planet 13, which bills itself as one of the largest dispensaries in the world, opens its doors to the public Thursday, Nov. 1, 2018.The marijuana store is located near the intersection of Desert Inn Road and Sammy Davis Jr. Drive K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

Daniel Diaz of Las Vegas checks out product with the help of budtender Zach Brengman at Planet 13, which bills itself as one of the largest dispensaries in the world, Thursday, Nov. 1, 2018. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

Three-time heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson is getting into the Nevada cannabis industry.

Planet 13, a marijuana dispensary near the Strip, announced it has signed an agreement with Mike Tyson’s cannabis arm, Tyson Ranch.

Tyson Ranch products are set to be on Planet 13’s shelves beginning Saturday.

To kick off the launch, Tyson will hold a meet and greet at the dispensary from 4-5 p.m. A spokeswoman for Planet 13 said Tyson will offer autographs and pictures for customers.