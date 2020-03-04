73°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Business

Mining has outsize impact on rural Nevada counties

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 4, 2020 - 1:43 pm
 

Mining accounts directly for about 1 percent of the state workforce but is the state’s fifth-largest economic sector, representing 6 percent of the Nevada economy.

Given that the average industry salary tops $90,000, mining-heavy counties such as Eureka and Elko have high average wages, census and economic data show. Eureka and Elko also have the lowest unemployment in the state — 2.3 percent and 2.6 percent, respectively, in December.

But they also have lower college graduation rates; Eureka’s rate of 13.5 percent is third-lowest in the state.

According to the Nevada Mining Association’s annual analysis, the industry also accounts for 7.4 percent of the state’s general fund revenues. Some critics think that figure should be higher.

In a formula that dates to 1872 and is written into the state constitution, mining interests in Nevada are subject to a tax of up to 5 percent of their net proceeds — their gross proceeds less most operating costs. Overall, net proceeds typically come in at around 30 percent of the gross.

In 2018, total gross proceeds from mineral extraction in Nevada were close to $7.8 billion, according to the Division of Minerals’ annual report. Net proceeds were $2.3 billion, and the total tax generated on that was nearly $126 million. Of that tax revenue, 56 percent went to counties. The rest went to the state.

“That to me was a brilliant move by some people when we became a state, because they conceived a tax that addressed the need for revenues in those rural counties to pay for the roads and the infrastructure and the deputy sheriffs,” said Rich Perry, administrator for the state Division of Minerals. “So the counties where there is production and impact from people living there get revenues, and so does the state.”

State Sen. Pete Goicoechea, R-Eureka, whose vast rural district includes Elko and Eureka counties, said the industry’s impact tracks statewide through the contractors and other businesses that mining companies employ.

“They are the only game in town up here, really,” Goicoechea said. “They are supplying the livelihood for a tremendous number of people. And they actually are spreading the wealth through the economy statewide. They’re a driver not just in Eureka.”

But critics say the state and counties get far too little from the industry. In 2018 the tax represented 1.6 percent of total proceeds, and some mining operations were able to write off their tax bill entirely through deductions.

Voters in 2014 narrowly rejected a constitutional amendment that would have removed the 5 percent cap and allowed the Legislature to set the rate.

“It’s not a surprise to us here that we’re not adequately funding our schools or health care … when so much of this money doesn’t stay in our state,” said Ian Bigley of the Progressive Leadership Alliance of Nevada, which backed the 2014 referendum and sees higher mining taxes as “one of the biggest potential revenue streams” available to the state.

The industry pays well and provides good incomes in rural areas where such opportunities are scarce, but “there just isn’t the mechanism in our communities to capture that wealth before it leaves,” he said.

Industry interests counter that mining companies have huge capital costs, which aren’t deductible, as well as exploration costs.

Dana Bennett, executive director of the Nevada Mining Association, noted that the industry, like other businesses, also pays property, sales and payroll taxes. Its total tax burden in 2018, according to the Las Vegas research firm Applied Analysis, was nearly $279 million.

Contact Bill Dentzer at bdentzer@reviewjournal.com or 775-461-0661. Follow @DentzerNews on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Raiders’ plans for stadium employee parking gets county’s backing
Raiders’ plans for stadium employee parking gets county’s backing
2
Can Can Room owner wants webcam business in former strip club
Can Can Room owner wants webcam business in former strip club
3
Garth Brooks to play first concert at Allegiant Stadium
Garth Brooks to play first concert at Allegiant Stadium
4
Fearing coronavirus, Costco shoppers hoard food, water, TP
Fearing coronavirus, Costco shoppers hoard food, water, TP
5
Report: Driver who struck 2 children was distracted by GPS device
Report: Driver who struck 2 children was distracted by GPS device
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Business Videos
Watch Las Vegas construction boom change the city skyline
An aerial look at the changing landscape in Las Vegas construction over the past year.
Raiders sell and lease back headquarters - VIDEO
RJ reporter Eli Segall talks about the numbers behind the sale and lease back of the Raiders headquarters in Henderson and why businesses make these types of land grabs. (Renee Summerour/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Details on MSG Sphere crawler crane - VIDEO
The world’s fourth-largest crawler crane has arrived to begin work on the MSG Sphere at The Venetian. (Renee Summerour/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Massive crane arrives at MSG Sphere site for upcoming heavy lifts - VIDEO
The 869-ton, 580-foot-high DEMAG CC-8800, the world’s fourth-largest crawler crane, has arrived in Las Vegas to begin work on the MSG Sphere project. (Madison Square Garden and Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas' housing market cools down - VIDEO
In early 2019 Las Vegas home prices were rising at the fastest rate in the nation. But Las Vegas ended 2019 with some of the slowest-rising prices in the nation. In December, Southern Nevada prices were up 2.6% year-over-year in December, compared to 3.8% nationwide, according to the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller index . Phoenix saw a a 6.5% price gain. Charlotte, North Carolina, saw a 5.3% price gain. Tampa, Florida saw a 5.2% price gain. Prices rose just 1% in Chicago and New York. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
MGM Resorts last Las Vegas operator standing in Osaka bid - VIDEO
Japan is getting ready to issue three highly coveted gaming licenses. The country’s gaming market is estimated to be worth more than $25 billion a year once resorts open in 2025. If the estimates stand up, Japan would become the second-largest gaming market in the world behind Chinese gaming enclave Macau. MGM and at least eight other companies had been vying for the Japanese licenses. In 2019 Las Vegas Sands Corp. and Wynn Resorts Ltd. turned their attention to other areas. Caesars Entertainment Corp. dropped out of the race altogether. MGM teamed up with Japanese financial services group Orix for its bid for a gaming license. MGM/Orix group was the only one to participate in the RFP process. "We think MGM is in a very good position in Osaka at this point" - Union Gaming analyst John DeCree (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Plans for luxury hotel on south Las Vegas Strip - VIDEO
Review-Journal real estate reporter Eli Segall speaks with Renee Summerour about a California developer's plan to help revamp the south Las Vegas Strip. (Renee Summerour/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Two years until “I Do” - VIDEOY
Las Vegas locals Sam Cruz and Jeff Gaglione discuss their engagement, in their future wedding venue at Emerald at Queensridge in Las Vegas, on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @elipagephoto
Chairman, CEO of MGM Resorts Jim Murren stepping down - VIDEO
MGM Resorts International CEO Jim Murren will be stepping down as chairman and CEO. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Wynn Las Vegas opens new convention center space - VIDEO
On Feb. 10, 2020, Wynn Las Vegas opened its new convention center expansion that more than doubled its sellable space. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Local tattoo shop tattoos MAGIC attendees - VIDEO
Club Tattoo is giving away tattoos to the people who attend the biannual fashion convention throughout its three days at Mandalay Bay Convention Center. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
New report shows January home sales jump - VIDEO
Las Vegas’ housing market had another big jump in sales from year-ago levels as prices stayed relatively flat, a new report shows. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Creed perfume store part of growing Las Vegas Strip luxury retail - VIDEO
Andrea DeCarlo, general manager at Creed at the Forum Shops at Caesars on the Las Vegas Strip, talks about her luxury perfume store Monday, Jan. 27, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Newest tech gadgets at store in Forum Shops at Caesars - VIDEO
A new store at Forum Shops at Caesars, b8ta, encourages shoppers to play with the hottest tech gadgets. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Preview Las Vegas 2020 - VIDEO
Steve Hill, president and CEO of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, hints at new branding slogan for Las Vegas, which will no longer be “What happens here, stays here.” The new slogan will be unveiled Jan. 26 during the Grammy Awards. (Renee Summerour/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Boring Company could provide a solution to parking problems - VIDEO
LVCVA President and CEO Steve Hill believes a potential solution for parking problems is the Boring Company’s $52.5 million people-mover -- a system that could eventually be expanded citywide connecting resorts and even McCarran International Airport to the Convention Center.
The Blackstone Group has partnered with MGM Resorts to acquire more properties - VIDEO
A few months after the Blackstone Group bought the Bellagio for more than $4 billion, it has partnered with MGM Resorts on a deal to acquire two other Las Vegas Strip properties. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
CES Young Innovator Award winner explains ReDawn - VIDEO
Sofia Ongele explains ReDawn, which uses a Chatbot named Dawn to help users find resources after a sexual assault. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
CES 2020: MedWand ties for title of Last Gadget Standing - VIDEO
Dr. Samir Qamar of Las Vegas presents MedWand, a medical device that allows physicians to examine patients remotely anywhere in the world, at CES 2020. (Elizabeth Page Brumley /Las Vegas Review-Journal) @elipagephoto
CES Flying Taxis
Bell Nexus EX4 and Hyundai SA-1 flying taxi prototypes from CES 2020. (Mick Akers/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
CES 2020 attendees rides in autonomous BMWs - VIDEO
BMW is pitching its reconfigured i3 Urban Suite, which holds a single passenger on a lounge-style seat, as the possible future of chauffeured rides at CES 2020. (Mick Akers/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
CES 2020: Small appliances unveiled in Las Vegas - VIDEO
The small appliances on show at Sands Expo at CES 2020 in Las Vegas include a Keurig cocktail maker, autonomous cooking system, nitrogen coffee ampules and more. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
CES 2020: The scooter that will remind you of Wall-E - VIDEO
Segway unveiled the egg-shaped S-Pod Scooter at CES 2020 that’s a seated version of their original scooter that can reach 24mph. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
CES 2020: Before the floor opens at Sands Expo on Day One - VIDEO
CES 2020 opened its doors at 10 a.m. Tuesday, welcoming more than 170,000 attendees to the annual electronics show. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
CES 2020: A suitcase that follows you, video games to heal you at Pepcom's Digital Experience - VIDEO
Get a glance at Pepcom’s Digital Experience! a showcase of products that will be at this week’s CES convention. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
CES 2020: Impossible Foods Inc. Debuts Impossible Pork - VIDEO
At a pre-CES news conference at Mandalay Bay’s Kumi restaurant Monday night, a company representative announced that the participants were the “first people in the world” to try the new plant-based product, which it provided as samples in the form of Impossible Pork banh mi, char siu buns, dan dan noodles, pork katsu, pork shumai and sweet-sour-and-numbing meatballs.
CES 2020: Impossible Foods debuts Impossible Pork in Las Vegas - VIDEO
Before a packed press conference at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas, Impossible Foods executives introduced Impossible Pork, its newest product. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
CES 2020: The Future of Transportation - VIDEO
Many automotive companies at CES unveil their plans for the future of transportation including safer driverless cars, safety features and a partnership between Uber and Hyundai. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
CES 2020: What you've missed so far - VIDEO
Catch up on the tech and events presented at CES 2020. (James Schaeffer/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
CES 2020: Samsung debuts 8k TV, MicroLED TV - VIDEO
2020 is set to be a major year for 8k screens, according to Samsung executives. (James Schaeffer/Las Vegas Review Journal)
THE LATEST
Rendering of exterior of Caesars Forum meeting center (Caesars Entertainment)
Company cancels Las Vegas Atmosphere show citing coronavirus
By / RJ

The event, which was supposed to be held at the new Caesars Forum conference center March 23-27 will take place via video, streaming and small local events, “rather than an in-person event in Las Vegas,” according to a post on the show’s website.