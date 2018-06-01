Miracle Mile Shops on Las Vegas Strip get ‘sassy’ chatbot

Shoppers who send questions to Miracle Mile Shops on the Las Vegas Strip will receive answers from a computer program with a “witty, sassy and trendy personality.”

The program, called Jules, can make shopping and dining suggestions based on a shopper’s location within Miracle Mile, according to a statement Friday.

The technology comes from Satisfi Labs, which has produced artificial intelligence products to have conversations with patrons of arenas, zoos and other entertainment venues.

Jules will answer shoppers’ questions sent to Miracle Mile’s account on the Facebook Messenger app.

The program will respond in real time 24 hours a day to questions, including those about stores, restaurants, shows, parking, and security.

Miracle Mile Shops is an affiliate of Institutional Mall Investors, a co-investment venture owned by Miller Capital Advisory and the California Public Employees’ Retirement System.

Jules is not the shopping center’s first foray into combining shopping and technology. In June 2017, Miracle Mile opened a bar with robot bartenders.

