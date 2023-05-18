Miriam Adelson honored at event marking Israel’s 75th anniversary

Dr. Miriam Adelson was honored Wednesday with an outstanding achievement award at an event in Los Angeles marking Israel’s 75th anniversary.

Dr. Miriam Adelson was honored Wednesday with an outstanding achievement award at an event hosted by the Israeli Consulate General in Los Angeles and the Israeli American Council to mark Israel’s 75th anniversary.

Dr. Adelson, who has been one of the leading philanthropists in the Jewish world for many decades along with her late husband Sheldon Adelson, was among four Israeli Americans to receive the award at the event. The others were: Israeli actress Gal Gadot, known for her starring role in the Wonder Woman movies; Arie Belldegrun, founder of Kite Pharma and co-founder and executive chairman of Allogene Therapeutics; and Dovi Frances, founding partner of the investment firm Group 11.

“As an Israeli living in America, I am very aware of the importance of maintaining a strong connection and of building bridges between the American and Israeli people. Our backgrounds might be different, our journeys unique, but our collective goal is shared,” Gadot said

“We are proud to honor these outstanding Israeli Americans, who have made a tremendous impact not only in our communities but worldwide,” Shoham Nicolet, IAC co-founder and CEO, said. He added that “the IAC and Israel Consulate in LA were thrilled to collaborate in an incredible moment of unity and togetherness celebrating the miraculous existence of Israel and building bridges between the American and Israeli people.”

Hillel Newman, consul general of Israel in Los Angeles, said, “As consul general of Israel, it is warming to the heart to see a large gathering of Jews and Christians, faith leaders and community leaders, in honor of Israel’s 75th.”

Newman, who hosted the event just days after President Joe Biden marked Jewish American Heritage Month in a special White House reception, said, “This is a wonderful demonstration of the unbreakable bond between the Jewish and Christian communities and Israel.”

The Review-Journal is owned by the Adelson family, including Dr. Miriam Adelson, majority shareholder of Las Vegas Sands Corp., and Las Vegas Sands President and COO Patrick Dumont.