Miriam Adelson named publisher of Israel Hayom

Las Vegas resident and philanthropist Dr. Miriam Adelson is now publisher of Israel Hayom, the most widely read newspaper in Israel.

Miriam Adelson, a Las Vegas philanthropist, researcher, physician and expert in drug addiction, owns the Las Vegas Review-Journal and Israel Hayom newspapers with her husband, Sheldon Adelson.

Adelson, who with her family owns Israel Hayom and the Las Vegas Review-Journal, thanked longtime Publisher Asher Baharav and longtime CEO Tzipi Koren for their work with Israel Hayom. Baharav and Koren departed after 12 years with the Israel Hayom group, which includes the namesake newspaper and Makor Rishon, bought in 2014. They oversaw the merging of the group’s news portal and Israel Hayom’s digital operation.

Amir Finkelstein replaces Koren and will continue to oversee operations and distribution. Riki Roob is Finkelstein’s deputy in managing the paper. She will continue to oversee financial matters.

“I am delighted and excited to assume the role of publisher of Israel Hayom, a paper that created a revolution and made the media discourse in Israel more balanced and diverse,” Adelson said in a statement Friday.

Adelson’s husband, Sheldon, is chairman and CEO of Las Vegas Sands Corp., owner of The Venetian and Palazzo.

