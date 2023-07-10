Mixed-use neighborhood planned for Texas Station, Fiesta Rancho sites

A new project with a mix of residential and commercial uses is planned for the demolished Texas Station and Fiesta Rancho sites in North Las Vegas.

The demolition of the Fiesta Rancho continues on Thursday, April 6, 2023, in North Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Crews work on the demolition of the Fiesta Rancho on Thursday, April 6, 2023, in North Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A mixed-use neighborhood called Hylo Park at Lake Mead & Rancho is now in the works for the demolished sites of the Fiesta Rancho and Texas Station casinos in North Las Vegas.

Documents presented to the City of North Las Vegas Planning Commission show that Agora Realty & Management has put in a rezoning request for the 73-acre site to redevelop the property with a mix of residential and commercial uses. The planning commission will meet July 12 to discuss how the land will be sold.

Agora Realty is requesting a public hearing to rezone the land from resort commercial to mixed-use neighborhood. The subject property is three parcels of land located at the northeast and southeast corners of Rancho Drive and Lake Mead Boulevard.

Agora Realty is hoping to develop the site in three phases, with the commercial side — concentrated to the north and west side of the site — containing a mix of “experiential commercial, recreation, hotel, retail, restaurant and multifamily uses.” The residential side, which will be focused on the southeast corner of the site, will contain up to 665 units.

Plans for the site also include a new hotel with at least 150 rooms, refurbishing an existing ice skating rink, a sports field, outdoor entertainment, a convenience store and child care center.

Agora Realty said the new neighborhood will create 925 jobs.

The proposed mixed-use plan for the area, according to planning documents, “is intended to provide a more unified, pedestrian-oriented design that is conducive to creating self-supportive areas with a broader mix of housing types. These developments include areas where goods, services and residences are conveniently located and assessed.”

Planning commission documents gave a brief recap of the recent history of the former Station Casinos properties originally built in the 1990s, stating that “after the COVID-19 pandemic, the casino operators surrendered their business licenses resulting in the expiration of the GED’s (Gaming Enterprise Districts) and associated SUP’s (Special Use Permits) six months later.”

Fiesta Rancho and Texas Station never reopened after the pandemic and were demolished over the last year.

Station Casinos also tore down Fiesta Henderson last year. The Henderson City Council approved the city’s purchase of the 35-acre property for $32 million in December, with plans to build a recreational sports complex.

Contact Patrick Blennerhassett at pblennerhassett@reviewjournal.com.