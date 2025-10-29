MMA gym buys southwest Las Vegas Valley retail building

The mixed martial arts gym’s acquisition of the building shows the continued rise of the UFC and MMA in Las Vegas, according to one of the commercial brokers involved in the deal.

Syndicate Mixed Martial Arts, one of the top gyms in the country and a breeding ground for UFC fighters, has purchased a retail building in the southwest valley for $6.6 million.

Syndicate had been a tenant of the 18,000-square-foot building at 6315 S. Rainbow Blvd. since 2019, and John Wood, who heads up the business with his wife and former UFC fighter Joanne Wood, said this is part of a growing expansion for the brand and the company. Syndicate currently has multiple current and former UFC champions training at its location either on a full- or part-time basis.

“It’s a dream come true to purchase real estate of this magnitude in this area, which was something we never knew or thought would be possible,” Wood said. “It kind of cements our future, not having to move or relocate and deal with that, now we can expand over the years and that is the goal for the gym to keep expanding and eventually take over the whole building.”

Hillary Steinberg, a broker for Avison Young who represented the seller — a private trust — along with Corina Towle said the sale represents the UFC’s continued impact on the local real estate market over the past few decades.

“I’ve been living in Las Vegas since 1993 and seeing how Las Vegas was the epicenter of boxing and how that gave way to Gracie Barra Jiu-Jitsu and fast forward to Dana White and the UFC, it just makes sense that Las Vegas would be the center of the world for MMA. And seeing how John has capitalized on that now with over a thousand members of the gym, every time you go by there you seen tons of young people and children getting involved.”

Steinberg said the sale also represents a distinct shift she’s seen recently within some submarkets of Las Vegas’ commercial sector.

“In the world of both retail and office there is a strong desire for retailers at this level to own their own property, we’re seeing a lot more owner-user properties coming up in Las Vegas.”

The building is located within the Rainbow Sunset Pavilion along South Rainbow Boulevard and is a short distance from the UFC’s Apex headquarters and Performance Institute. Syndicate MMA was represented by Kevin Jacobson in the sale, and Clark County property records show the building sits on a 2.3-acre lot and was originally built in 2005. Syndicate currently occupies 15,000 square feet of the building; a salon and a medical practice occupy the rest.

