Money, Baby! at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas hiring

Money, Baby!, a new sports betting and entertainment venue at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, is hiring.

Virgin Hotels Las Vegas on Friday, April 30, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Money, Baby!, a new sports betting and entertainment venue at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, is hiring.

The venue is looking to fill 150 part-time and full-time positions for its opening this summer.

Available positions include prep cooks, dishwashers, VIP hosts, food runners and more. Job seekers can submit their resumes at MoneyBabyLV.com.

Auditions will be held May 13 to 14 at The Theater at Virgin Hotels.

Contact Lukas Eggen at leggen@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0279. Follow @lukaseggen on Twitter.