74°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Business

Money, Baby! at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas hiring

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 3, 2021 - 10:15 am
 
Virgin Hotels Las Vegas on Friday, April 30, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Revie ...
Virgin Hotels Las Vegas on Friday, April 30, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Money, Baby!, a new sports betting and entertainment venue at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, is hiring.

The venue is looking to fill 150 part-time and full-time positions for its opening this summer.

Available positions include prep cooks, dishwashers, VIP hosts, food runners and more. Job seekers can submit their resumes at MoneyBabyLV.com.

Auditions will be held May 13 to 14 at The Theater at Virgin Hotels.

Contact Lukas Eggen at leggen@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0279. Follow @lukaseggen on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
How NFL draft experts graded the Raiders
How NFL draft experts graded the Raiders
2
First-time homebuyers face long odds in Las Vegas’ red-hot market
First-time homebuyers face long odds in Las Vegas’ red-hot market
3
Raiders cautiously optimistic after draft, busy offseason
Raiders cautiously optimistic after draft, busy offseason
4
Vegas adult-fantasy club The Green Door ready to reopen
Vegas adult-fantasy club The Green Door ready to reopen
5
‘Heartbreaking’ season of ‘Bar Rescue’ set in Las Vegas
‘Heartbreaking’ season of ‘Bar Rescue’ set in Las Vegas
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
The Yahoo logo is displayed outside of offices in Santa Clara, Calif., in this Monday, April 18 ...
Yahoo and AOL sold, again, for $5B
By Michelle Chapman The Associated Press

Verizon will sell Verizon Media, which consists of the pioneering tech platforms, to Apollo Global Management in a $5 billion deal.

CNBC says that Mark Cuban owns a portfolio of Bitcoin, uses a Coinbase wallet and purchased Coi ...
Mark Cuban next billionaire to go all in on Bitcoin
By Georgina Tzanetos Go Banking Rates

Cryptocurrencies have been surging recently, but billionaire investor Mark Cuban doesn’t think they’ve reached their full potential just yet.

Fire features accent the pool at 526 Kingston Road, Henderson. (SugarMill Studios)
Pools rule in Las Vegas housing market
By / RJ

Swimming pools are Southern Nevada’s most coveted home amenity, and they’re likely to become even more desirable as summer continues to ease its way into the valley.