ad-fullscreen
section-ads_high_impact_1
Business

Monorail company buys land near south end of Strip

By Art Marroquin Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 27, 2017 - 6:14 pm
 

The Las Vegas Monorail Co. this week purchased a small chunk of land near the southern end of the Strip, county records show, possibly for an extended route from the MGM Grand to Mandalay Bay.

The company paid $2.5 million on Tuesday for a 35-unit apartment complex sitting on a 0.9 acre plot at 93 E. Reno Ave., just south of the Tropicana hotel-casino, according to the Clark County recorder’s and assessor’s websites.

Ingrid Reisman, a spokeswoman for the Las Vegas Monorail Co., declined to comment.

Last fall, the County Commission unanimously approved the Las Vegas Monorail Co.’s plan to extend the route by 1.14 miles.

An extension to Mandalay Bay would bring the 3.9-mile line the closest it’s ever been to McCarran International Airport. Supporters of the monorail expansion have said a link to Mandalay Bay would would allow pedestrians to walk across a bridge over Interstate 15 to get to a new stadium for the NFL’s Oakland Raiders.

Contact Art Marroquin at amarroquin@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0336. Follow @AMarroquin_LV on Twitter.

section-ads_high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
ad-315×600
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Business Video
high_impact_5
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like