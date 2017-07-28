Monorail company buys land near south end of Strip

The Las Vegas Monorail Co. this week purchased a small chunk of land near the southern end of the Strip, county records show, possibly for an extended route from the MGM Grand to Mandalay Bay.

A Las Vegas Monorail approaches MGM Station in 2016. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The company paid $2.5 million on Tuesday for a 35-unit apartment complex sitting on a 0.9 acre plot at 93 E. Reno Ave., just south of the Tropicana hotel-casino, according to the Clark County recorder’s and assessor’s websites.

Ingrid Reisman, a spokeswoman for the Las Vegas Monorail Co., declined to comment.

Last fall, the County Commission unanimously approved the Las Vegas Monorail Co.’s plan to extend the route by 1.14 miles.

An extension to Mandalay Bay would bring the 3.9-mile line the closest it’s ever been to McCarran International Airport. Supporters of the monorail expansion have said a link to Mandalay Bay would would allow pedestrians to walk across a bridge over Interstate 15 to get to a new stadium for the NFL’s Oakland Raiders.

