More distribution operations headed to North Las Vegas

A North Las Vegas industrial park has brought local branches from two East Coast companies.

Distribution operations keep coming to North Las Vegas.

An industrial park has brought local branches from two East Coast companies. One is Muscle & Strength, an online supplement retailer based in Columbia, S.C.

The retailer will launch a distribution center at a 39,000-square-foot warehouse near the intersection of Craig and Pecos roads.

Muscle & Strength received building permits worth about $707,000 worth of construction work remodeling the warehouse, according to city records.

The company expects to start operating Aug. 1. About 10 people will staff the warehouse, CEO Damien Mase said.

The other company, outsourced logistics service provider Nexgistics, has leased 75,000 square feet of space from the business park.

Based in Buffalo, New York, the company received a construction permit for $633,000 of work remodeling its building, according to city records.

Soft-drink maker Dr Pepper Snapple Group will open a relocated warehouse and distribution operation in the business park in the middle of July, company spokesman Chris Barnes said.

All of the nearly 100 employees at the old location at 4610 Donovan Way will make the milelong move, he said.

The company received building permits worth about $1.46 million to remodel office space and a 101,000-square-foot warehouse about a mile away from its old location, according to city records.

Fritz Wyler of commercial developer Prologis said that in a month the company will start the second phase of construction at Las Vegas Corporate Center.

The company will finish 250,000 square feet in two buildings that don’t have signed leases yet later this year.

The Las Vegas Valley’s central location in the Southwest has drawn recent distribution center openings from the likes of Suncor, a marine equipment maker, and lifting equipment maker JLG. Sports gear and merchandise maker Fanatics has put out demand for 200 workers for its new North Las Vegas warehouse.

