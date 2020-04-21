More Las Vegans writing wills amid virus spread

“As morbid as this is, (the shutdown) has been good for business,” Las Vegas area attorney Michael Cahill said.

Attorney Michael Cahill makes a call to a client at his law office in Las Vegas, Friday, April 17, 2020. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Attorney Michael Cahill makes a call to a client at his law office in Las Vegas, Friday, April 17, 2020. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Attorney Michael Cahill at his law office in Las Vegas, Friday, April 17, 2020. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Attorney Michael Cahill thought the state-mandated business shutdowns would slow down work at his office. He was looking forward to some extra hours at home with his family and wanted to dedicate more time to helping his kids with homework while schools are shut down.

Instead, his business — which in part manages estate planning — is busier than ever.

“As morbid as this is, (the shutdown) has been good for business,” he said. “(I’ve had to work a) couple hours extra each day. … If I didn’t have a family at home, I’d need to put in more hours.”

With more consumers concerned about their mortality amid the global COVID-19 pandemic, estate planning is one of the few businesses that has seen an uptick in recent weeks.

‘Very concerned’ clients

Estate planning attorney Gary Fales has noticed a heightened sense of urgency among clients since the outbreak began.

“Normally, the type of people who want to do estate planning are over 60 and they just haven’t gotten around to creating a trust or will. … They are not in a hurry,” he said. “These days, most of the work now is (with the) same age group, over 60, but they are very concerned about the virus and want the planning done ASAP.”

Fales added that work has remained steady without any marketing efforts; usually business dries up without it, he said.

Cahill said the spike in business is likely due to people being concerned about their health during the pandemic and having the time to focus on estate planning because of the shutdowns.

“I had clients before where they were like, ‘It’s no rush, I’m going on vacation for two months, just want it done before then,’ ” he said. “Now, there’s the anxiety of, ‘I want this done right away. I don’t know what’s happening tomorrow.’ ”

While most attorneys said their clients are mostly those 60 and older, attorney Collins Hunsaker said he’s seen a greater mix of demographics in recent weeks.

“We still do get a lot of older clients. … But now we’re seeing more younger families,” he said. “(Often the parents) will have someone in their household who’s a medical provider.”

Keeping clients safe

Attorney David Straus said more people today are seeking a professional’s help instead of filling out an estate planning form online.

“They want a qualified attorney assisting them,” he said. “People are more concerned about seeing people face to face, rather than relying on the internet.”

But even those face-to-face meetings with attorneys often adhere to new social distancing guidelines.

Straus’ office is open remotely and kept busy with videoconferences with clients. There are no in-person meetings.

“It’s more complicated because usually when clients have changes (to their will), it’s easier to make it in the office,” he said. “But we’re going to roll with the punches and keep our clients and staff safe.”

The Law Firm of Jeffrey Burr, Hunsaker works, has adapted to consulting over the phone — a move Hunsaker said has actually allowed staff to accept more clients than before.

“It seems like it’s more convenient for people,” he said. “We can get them on the attorneys’ calendars. They can pick up the phone and call pretty easily.”

Calls double

William Devine of Devine Law Firm said calls about estate planning have increased from about five per week to 10 or 12.

The uptick in business is a “positive and negative thing, being a will attorney,” he said.

While the job has been busy in recent weeks, Hunsaker said it’s also been a rewarding experience.

“We give people a peace of mind, that things will work out, even if they’re not there to oversee it,” he said.

Contact Bailey Schulz at bschulz@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0233. Follow @bailey_schulz on Twitter.