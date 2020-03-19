More Las Vegas Valley grocery stores offer early hours for seniors

Many of the stores also offer online shopping and curbside pickup. Consumers are urged to contact retailers individually to confirm what services are available.

Seniors line up outside a Smith's store on Maryland Parkway on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Terrance Brown carries toilet papers after shopping at a Smith's store on Maryland Parkway on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A growing list of Las Vegas Valley retailers are offering special shopping hours for seniors in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Walmart said this week it has adjusted its operating hours, reducing them to 7 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Closing overnight, the company said, allows for thorough cleanings and gives store employees an adequate chance to restock items. The retailer said that on Tuesdays from March 24 to April 28 stores will open an hour early for customers 60 and older.

“We know our older customers could be more vulnerable to the coronavirus,” the company said in a news release.

Other companies offering senior hours include:

— Albertsons: The company said it will reserve every Tuesday and Thursday from 7 to 9 a.m. for “vulnerable shoppers who must leave home to obtain their groceries, unless otherwise locally mandated.” The company advised customers to check their store’s hours in case they open on a different schedule.

— Whole Foods Market: All of its stores in the United States will offer service to customers 60 and older one hour before opening to the public. Online postings from the company indicate Whole Foods are open in Las Vegas from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

— Target: Like Walmart, Target is reducing its hours to help with additional cleaning and stocking. Target stores will now close at 9 p.m. In addition, the store will reserve “the first hour of shopping each Wednesday to support vulnerable guests, including the elderly and those with underlying health concerns.” Target opens at 8 a.m. daily.

— Big Lots: The retailer said it is reserving the first hour of each day for seniors and the most vulnerable. They open at 9 a.m.

— Smith’s: The chain led the way this week in opening its stores three days a week, on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, for seniors, from 7 to 8 a.m. The offer proved immensely popular, with seniors lining up at stores throughout the valley on Wednesday.

Many of the stores listed above also offer online shopping and curbside pickup. Consumers are urged to contact retailers individually to confirm what services are available.

A 76-year-old Las Vegas woman who showed up at an Albertsons store for senior shopping hours Thursday morning in northwest Las Vegas said the lines were long. Sandra Wilkins said she’s appreciative of the special hours, but she also noticed people in line who clearly weren’t 60 or older.

“They were hoarding,” Wilkins said. “One guy got 10 loaves of bread.”

Wilkins encouraged Southern Nevada residents to only use the shopping opportunity if they qualify. Otherwise, she said, the most vulnerable might not get access to the supplies they truly need.

