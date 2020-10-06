More layoffs coming to California, Main Street Station

Boyd Gaming Corp. anticipates more layoffs at its California hotel-casino and Main Street Station casino, according to state documents.

The California hotel-casino in Las Vegas, operated by Boyd Gaming Corp., on Saturday March 14, 2020 (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

According to letters dated Sept. 13, the company issued a second round of notices through the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act, which is meant to ensure employees have notice before significant layoffs so they have time to find work elsewhere. The company had also issued WARN Act letters in May, shortly before it laid off at least 2,500 Nevada employees.

According to the most recent letters, Boyd anticipates permanently letting go of 168 employees at the California and 116 at Main Street Station. The layoffs are expected to take place Nov. 13.

While Main Street Station has yet to reopen, the California reopened on June 4.

