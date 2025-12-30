More retail space planned near Strip

Retail spaces are planned for West Sahara Avenue in the fast-growing Spring Valley area of the Las Vegas Valley.

Retail spaces are being planned for a 6.9-acre site on West Sahara Avenue, three miles from the Strip in a fast-growing area of the Las Vegas Valley.

The 6.9-acre site, which sold recently for $8 million, is located on West Sahara Avenue between South Decatur Boulevard and Arville Street, and will feature three retail pads which could be leased by a variety of tenants, said Avison Young principal Chris Lexis, one of the brokers who represented the buyer of the site, CCC LLC . The seller was Florida-based Desert Dodge Inc.

The site was formerly used as an auto dealership and currently has three buildings totaling just under 30,000 square feet, according to a news release. The new ownership plans to utilize a portion of the property and buildings.

The retail site is in the fast-growing Spring Valley area of the southwest valley, which continues to see rapid development of commercial projects.

The Central West Las Vegas submarket, where Spring Valley is located, added approximately 315,892 square feet of retail space in the third quarter of this year. Only one other submarket — Central East Las Vegas — added any retail square footage in the third quarter, according to Avison Young. The nine other submarkets in the valley added zero retail square footage in the third quarter.

“Las Vegas continues to be one of the nation’s most resilient retail markets, and retail demand here continues to outperform national trends, driven by population growth, tourism, and the city’s expanding suburban communities,” Lexis said.

A spokesperson for Avison Young said plans for the complex have been submitted to Clark County and completion of the retail pads are anticipated to be finished in the summer of 2026.

Las Vegas’ retail market continues to show “resiliency,” according to Avison Young’s third quarter market report. Vacancy sits at 5.4 percent and there is currently 826,000 square feet of retail space under construction in the valley.

Contact Patrick Blennerhassett at pblennerhassett@reviewjournal.com.