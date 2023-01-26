More Starbucks workers looking to unionize

Workers at the store on Tenaya Way and Azure Drive plan to unionize with Starbucks Workers United, and filed a petition with the National Labor Relations Board.

(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

Another Starbucks location in the Las Vegas Valley announced plans to unionize, a sign that the union push seen among Starbucks workers in other states appears to be gaining momentum in Nevada.

Workers at the location on Tenaya Way and Azure Drive said they plan to unionize with Starbucks Workers United, and filed a petition with the National Labor Relations Board.

Employees said they are organizing because of an unstable work environment and feel that “profits have become more important than the values Starbucks promotes,” according to the news release.

“The Tenaya and Azure partners are so excited to lead our store and finally have our voices heard by Starbucks,” said Kylie Novick, an organizer and two year partner at the store, in a statement. “We stand proudly with the many other stores across the nation in demanding real, effective change. Unionizing our store has already brought our staff together in a way we’ve never seen before and we can’t wait to see the positive impact this will have on our community.”

Starbucks didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

This is the second Starbucks in Las Vegas that filed a petition with the NLRB. In December, workers at the Starbucks on Rainbow and Oakey boulevards won a union vote, joining Starbucks Workers United.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Sean Hemmersmeier at shemmersmeier@reviewjournal.com. Follow @seanhemmers34 on Twitter.