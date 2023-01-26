56°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Business

More Starbucks workers looking to unionize

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 26, 2023 - 11:34 am
 
(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

Another Starbucks location in the Las Vegas Valley announced plans to unionize, a sign that the union push seen among Starbucks workers in other states appears to be gaining momentum in Nevada.

Workers at the location on Tenaya Way and Azure Drive said they plan to unionize with Starbucks Workers United, and filed a petition with the National Labor Relations Board.

Employees said they are organizing because of an unstable work environment and feel that “profits have become more important than the values Starbucks promotes,” according to the news release.

“The Tenaya and Azure partners are so excited to lead our store and finally have our voices heard by Starbucks,” said Kylie Novick, an organizer and two year partner at the store, in a statement. “We stand proudly with the many other stores across the nation in demanding real, effective change. Unionizing our store has already brought our staff together in a way we’ve never seen before and we can’t wait to see the positive impact this will have on our community.”

Starbucks didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

This is the second Starbucks in Las Vegas that filed a petition with the NLRB. In December, workers at the Starbucks on Rainbow and Oakey boulevards won a union vote, joining Starbucks Workers United.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Sean Hemmersmeier at shemmersmeier@reviewjournal.com. Follow @seanhemmers34 on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Las Vegas Strip hotels colluded, inflated room rates, lawsuit claims
Las Vegas Strip hotels colluded, inflated room rates, lawsuit claims
2
CARTOONS: This is America’s worst nightmare
CARTOONS: This is America’s worst nightmare
3
2 Las Vegas restaurants named to Yelp Top 100 for 2023
2 Las Vegas restaurants named to Yelp Top 100 for 2023
4
Las Vegas woman beaten, burned over 2 weeks in captivity, report says
Las Vegas woman beaten, burned over 2 weeks in captivity, report says
5
2 $100K-plus slots jackpots hit at Strip casino
2 $100K-plus slots jackpots hit at Strip casino
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
A worker looks for a passenger’s luggage from canceled and delayed flights in the Southwest b ...
Southwest’s holiday cancellations investigated by feds
By David Koenig The Associated Press

The federal government is investigating whether Southwest Airlines knowingly scheduling more flights than it could handle in December, when it ended up canceling nearly 17,000 flights.

Artist renderings of newly planned suite spaces at Allegiant Stadium. (Courtesy of Las Vegas St ...
Raiders adding more suites at Allegiant Stadium
By / RJ

The Raiders’ plan to add additional suites at Allegiant Stadium is part of the team’s commitment to keeping the over two-year-old facility among the best in the world.

Signage for the Newsmax conservative television broadcasting network is displayed at a broadcas ...
Right-wing Newsmax channel dropped by DirecTV
By Brian Niemietz New York Daily News

DirectTV noted anyone still wishing to watch Newsmax has other options including YouTube and Amazon Fire TV.

More stories for you
Pricey eggs leaving Las Vegas businesses, shoppers struggling
Pricey eggs leaving Las Vegas businesses, shoppers struggling
Zappos implements another round of layoffs
Zappos implements another round of layoffs
Excitement runs high at Mecum’s vintage motorcycle auction
Excitement runs high at Mecum’s vintage motorcycle auction
Las Vegas firm buys California flooring company for $84M
Las Vegas firm buys California flooring company for $84M
Hundreds picket at Station Casinos office over stalled union contract
Hundreds picket at Station Casinos office over stalled union contract
Ex-Nevada lawmaker settles into new gig after leaving office early
Ex-Nevada lawmaker settles into new gig after leaving office early