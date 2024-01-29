More tenants sign on to Electric Pickle-anchored valley project

Progress is being made on the retail and office development under construction in the southwest Las Vegas Valley.

Three new tenants have been added to the roster of businesses set to start operations later this year at The Bend mixed-use development in the southwest Las Vegas Valley.

The new tenants at the 10-acre project — located near the intersection of South Durango Drive and West Sunset Road — are the salon Makeshift Union, Kintsugi Yoga and Halcyon med spa, said J Dapper, founder of Dapper Companies, the developer of The Bend. They will join a roster that includes Baguette Cafe, Electric Pickle and Mothership Coffee Roasters.

Dapper said about 90 percent of The Bend’s 55,000-square-foot first phase is leased. And some of these tenants will open this spring, he said.

By that time, Dapper also expects the remainder of the first phase to be leased out as there are active discussions for the last two spaces. The last two spaces are 1,600 square feet and just under 3,400 square feet, he said.

Office space and more retail is slated for the second phase of The Bend. Electric Pickle, the anchor tenant, will include nine pickleball courts, a two-story restaurant and a lawn to host live music performances and other events, according to the Bend’s website.

Site work for the second phase has started and vertical construction should start in the spring and be completed by spring 2025, Dapper said.

