More than 100K pulled pork products recalled

With the holidays quickly approaching, there’s more reason now than ever to pay close attention to the health and safety of your family. Between yourself and your loved ones, there’s a lot of responsibility when serving meals each day, and it’s reassuring to know you can trust your favorite brands to package their food safely and without contaminants.

Sometimes, though, things slip through the cracks. Such is the case now for E.A. Sween Company, who just announced a recall of roughly 127,887 pounds of pulled pork sandwich products due to potential contamination with plastic. And while there have been no reports of injuries from consuming the recalled products as of yet, the company still urges consumers to exercise caution.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS), the barbecue pulled pork sandwiches in question were produced on various dates between January 13, 2025, and October 15, 2025. The products were sold in 5.5-ounce paper wrappers labeled “Deli EXPRESS BBQ PULLED PORK on a sesame bun” on the front and bearing the establishment number “EST. 2451” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations nationwide, including Department of Defense facilities.

The FSIS reports that the issue was discovered after the company received multiple complaints from consumers who found pieces of plastic in the sandwiches. E.A. Sween Company determined that the plastic came from the gallon plastic barbecue bottles used during production. And even though no illnesses have been reported, anyone concerned about an injury should reach out to a healthcare provider immediately.

What’s Next?

Right now, the FSIS is worried that some of these sandwiches might still be sitting in people’s fridges or freezers. If you have one, it’s best not to eat it—and rather return it to the store for a refund or just toss it. The FSIS routinely checks to make sure companies notify customers and remove recalled products from shelves, and it’s just as important that we do our part at home.

Once available, a full retail distribution list will be posted on the FSIS website at www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls. In the meantime, anyone with food safety questions can call the USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline toll-free at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or email MPHotline@usda.gov. You can also report problems with meat, poultry or egg products anytime through the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System at https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/.

