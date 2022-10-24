More than 4K positions available at upcoming job fair

The Fall Job Fair will be hosting more than 50 employers from various industries on Nov. 17.

More than 50 employers from multiple industries are planning to fill more than 4,000 positions at the Fall Job Fair next month.

Employers and recruiters for major companies like Amazon, MGM Resorts International, Fremont Street Experience, Sunshine Minting Inc. will be at the Sahara West Library from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Nov. 17, according to a news release. Attendance and parking are free.

Many employers are expected to offer sign-on bonuses, interview candidates on-site as well as possibly hire that day. Each company is also expected to offer at least five positions paying at least $15 per hour including base wage, tips and other incentives, according to the release.

The Fall Job Fair is presented by the EmployNV Business Hub, Las Vegas-Clark County Library District and Clark County Commissioner Justin Jones.

“The Fall Job Fair creates an easy way for job seekers to connect with career opportunities in a single, convenient location,” Jones said in the release. “We know helping employers fill open positions with quality candidates is vital to keeping our local economy strong.”

Career coaches from EmployNV will be at the fair to help with resumes and provide information on no-cost training opportunities. Job seekers will also have access to free computers and printers for day-of resume “touch-ups.”

Attendees are encouraged to bring their resumes and dress for interviews.

Pre-registering for the event is encouraged at www.bit.ly/LVFallJobFair22.

