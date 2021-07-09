More than 5K job seekers descend on Summer Job Fair in Las Vegas

More than 5,000 people spent the better part of Friday trying to find their next job during the massive Summer Job Fair at the Las Vegas Convention Center’s West Hall.

More than 5,000 job seekers are expected to attend the Summer Job Fair at the Las Vegas Convention Center’s West Hall on Friday, July 9, 2021. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Job seekers line up for the Summer Job Fair at the Las Vegas Convention Center’s West Hall, Friday morning, July 9, 2021. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A job-seeker reviews a flyer at a summer job fair hosted by Clark County at Las Vegas Convention Center on Friday, July 9, 2021, in Las Vegas. 5,000 people pre-registered for the event. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Job-seekers wait in line for the MGM Resorts International booth at a summer job fair hosted by Clark County at Las Vegas Convention Center on Friday, July 9, 2021, in Las Vegas. 5,000 people pre-registered for the event. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Job-seekers wait in line for the Amazon booth during a summer job fair hosted by Clark County at Las Vegas Convention Center on Friday, July 9, 2021, in Las Vegas. 5,000 people pre-registered for the event. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

People enter the Las Vegas Convention Center for a summer job fair hosted by Clark County on Friday, July 9, 2021, in Las Vegas. 5,000 people pre-registered for the event. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Joan Pashley-Baynes, right, reviews her resume during a summer job fair hosted by Clark County at Las Vegas Convention Center on Friday, July 9, 2021, in Las Vegas. 5,000 people pre-registered for the event. Pashley-Baynes said she wants to move from Orange County, California in hopes of working in the travel industry in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Job-seekers review the 14,000 positions available during a summer job fair hosted by Clark County at Las Vegas Convention Center on Friday, July 9, 2021, in Las Vegas. 5,000 people pre-registered for the event. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Bernie Goodmote, recruitment and corporate culture coordinator for Vegas PBS, speaks to attendees of a summer job fair hosted by Clark County at Las Vegas Convention Center on Friday, July 9, 2021, in Las Vegas. 5,000 people pre-registered for the event. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Bruk Adane, left, and Hieu Le, attend a summer job fair put on by Clark County at Las Vegas Convention Center on Friday, July 9, 2021, in Las Vegas. Adane recently graduated from Boston College while Le recently finished a job at the Nevada legislature. Both are seeking jobs in administration or government. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Kyle West, of Las Vegas, reviews potential industries to work in during a summer job fair hosted by Clark County at Las Vegas Convention Center on Friday, July 9, 2021, in Las Vegas. 5,000 people pre-registered for the event, where West said he sought his first job after serving in the Navy. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Wanda Gispert, vice president of workforce development for MGM Resorts International, speaks to Cleo of band Dustyy Lane during a summer job fair put on by Clark County at Las Vegas Convention Center on Friday, July 9, 2021, in Las Vegas. 5,000 people pre-registered for the event. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Job-seekers visit booths during a summer job fair hosted by Clark County, where 14,000 positions are available, at Las Vegas Convention Center on Friday, July 9, 2021, in Las Vegas. 5,000 people pre-registered for the event. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

People seeking employment attend a summer job fair hosted by Clark County at Las Vegas Convention Center on Friday, July 9, 2021, in Las Vegas. 5,000 people pre-registered for the event. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Mark Ancheta, a 25-year-old Las Vegas resident, said he’s tired of his “frustrating” warehouse job and looking for a career change and pay raise.

“With rents and the cost of living rising, I don’t know if I can make it out there,” he said. “I want something fulfilling, but I also need to pay the bills.”

On Friday, Ancheta decided to do something about it. He was one of several thousand people seeking a new l job at Clark County’s Summer Job Fair.

The job fair, which took place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the convention center’s new West Hall, featured more than 125 employers offering more than 14,000 open job positions.

Companies such as Amazon, Tesla, Walmart and several gaming properties, among other employers, were in attendance during the job fair — the first in-person and large-scale job fair since the pandemic started. Clark County Commissioner Jim Gibson said Tuesday that “virtually every industry” in the Las Vegas valley would participate in the job fair.

Gibson and fellow Clark County CommissionersTick Segerblom and Marilyn Kirkpatrick hosted the Summer Job Fair in partnership with Workforce Connections’ One-Stop Career Centers, Nevada JobConnect, the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority and the Metropolitan Police Department.

‘One of the biggest job fairs in the history of Nevada’

About 5,100 job seekers were pre-registered for the job fair, which also allowed walk-in candidates. Prospective employees walked from booth to booth, dropping off their resumes and learning more about companies they wish to work for.

Ancheta, for example, talked to several casinos and restaurants in search of a job with a “team environment.”

Segerblom on Friday called the event “one of the biggest job fairs in the history of Nevada.”

The event comes at a time when a federal safety net is about to end. Segerblom said it’s perfect timing. “If you’re looking at the Strip, the economy is coming back,” he said. “Unemployment is dying down. People need to go out and look for work.”

Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation, which has provided an extra $300 weekly to recipients, will expire Sept. 4 in Nevada.

Meanwhile, an estimated 8.9 percent of the Las Vegas area’s workforce were unemployed in May, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. It was the second-highest rate among 51 metro areas with at least 1 million people.

Time to get back to work

Even so, casinos have been increasingly hiring as the economy comes back and restaurants have reported trouble finding workers to meet renewed demand.

“We still have a lot of folks out of work, and we want them to re-enter the job market before their unemployment benefits run out,” Commission Chairman Marilyn Kirkpatrick said in a news release. “The time is now to find a new career as it is a job seeker market.”

Employment professionals were on-hand offering free resume checks at the fair. Prospective employees were also allowed to use laptops and printers provided at no cost.

The Review-Journal caught up with one such job seeker, Quintin Freeman-Sewall, just seconds before he printed out his resume using the free laptops outside the convention hall doors.

Freeman-Sewall moved to Las Vegas from Philadelphia three weeks ago. He was “looking for a change of scenery” and the city had always been one of his favorite places to visit.

But the 31-year-old has yet to find a position in Las Vegas. He’s worked several different jobs, including as a bus driver and in customer service. He’s not sure what he wants to do next, but he knows he wants to get back into the workforce.

“It’s been a fun few weeks, but it’s time for me to go back to work,” Freeman-Sewell said. “With the pandemic ending and all these openings, it seems like a good time to find one.”

‘War for talent’

With the job market thrown for a loop because of the pandemic, it’s an unusual time for employers and job seekers alike.

Jessica Porath, the human resources manager for Club Fortune Casino, said there’s a “war for talent” happening right now in Las Vegas’ entertainment industry.

With new venues opening and the pandemic waning, there are more job openings than ever before, meaning businesses such as the Club Fortune must up the ante to bring in qualified workers.

“We’re competing with Resorts World; everyone is competing for the same talent here,” Porath said. “You have to get creative and offer incentives that maybe others don’t have to compete.”

Porath pointed to her company’s “generous” pay and benefits packages as the reason why it’s been able to maintain its position in the job market. Club Fortune hired three new employees just 45 minutes into Friday’s job fair. “It’s already been a good day,” Porath said.

A line of about two dozen deep filed in front of the MGM Resorts International booth. Wanda Gispert, MGM’s vice president of talent and workforce development, said her company is hiring in the accounting, finance, marketing, hotel operations, spa, restaurant and arena departments. MGM’s website, Gispert said, has “thousands” of job postings.

MGM is seeing a huge shortage of lifeguards, in particular. Gispert said that last year, because of the pandemic, lifeguards couldn’t renew their licenses. Many have either left the lifeguard industry or haven’t renewed their licenses.

With all of MGM’s openings, and Las Vegas on the recovery trail from the pandemic, the job fair couldn’t come soon enough.

“Business is back and it’s back with a vengeance,” Gispert said. “So we have to ramp it up fast.”

Contact Dylan Svoboda at dsvoboda@reviewjournal.com. Follow @dylanksvoboda on Twitter.