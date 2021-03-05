Most Nevadans OK with workplaces requiring vaccines, poll shows

The majority of Nevadans believe companies should be allowed to require COVID-19 vaccines among certain employees, a Review-Journal poll shows.

A man receives a COVID-19 vaccine in North Las Vegas in February 2021. (AP Photo/John Locher)

(AP Photo/David Goldman)

A majority of Nevadans believe businesses should be allowed to mandate COVID-19 vaccines among staff, according to a new poll from the Review-Journal.

Such requirements are viewed as a way to improve workplace safety but could be condemned by workers who can’t or won’t get inoculated.

The survey results come as inoculation rates across the country continue to accelerate. Roughly 20 percent of the adult population in Nevada has received at least one dose as of Thursday.

Difference of opinion

The Nevada Poll surveyed 500 likely voters across the state by phone and online from Feb. 26 to March 1, with a margin of error of 4.4 percentage points.

Of those surveyed, 57 percent believe businesses should be allowed to require employees who work on-site or in public-facing situations to get a COVID-19 vaccine. Thirty-five percent disagreed.

Responses varied widely across political, ethnic and regional demographics.

The majority of Democrat and independent voters — 74 and 60 percent, respectively — thought businesses had the right to mandate vaccines. Only 37 percent of Republican voters agreed.

More than half of respondents based in Washoe and Clark counties agreed with the statement, compared with 35 percent of rural voters. And while 72 percent of Hispanic voters agreed with required vaccines, just 55 percent of white respondents felt the same.

With vaccination distribution still picking up steam, it has yet to be seen just how many Nevada businesses will try to mandate vaccinations among staff. A fair share of Nevadans are expected to opt out. The question is: Do businesses have the right to require their staff to get inoculated? Experts say yes, but there are exceptions.

The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, or EEOC, has previously granted companies permission to mandate vaccines for infections like the flu. The federal agency indicated in December that companies can require COVID-19 vaccines among staff as well, but workers can request exemptions for medical or religious reasons.

Some experts say employers should offer incentives for workers who get vaccinated, rather than mandating the shot.

“While mandatory vaccination programs may generally be permitted, the EEOC has long taken the position in its pandemic guidance that vaccine programs should be encouraged rather than required,” Charles Jellinek, who co-leads Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner’s Employment and Labor practice, said in a statement last month.

Indoor and outdoor events

Nearly one year after the onset of the pandemic, many Nevadans are still hesitant to attend large gatherings — especially those indoors.

Fifty-four percent said they would be comfortable attending a live sporting event outdoors given the current situation with the pandemic, compared with 39 percent who said they’d be comfortable watching an indoor sporting event.

Those surveyed also were more open to outdoor concerts versus indoor concerts, 55 percent to 36 percent, respectively. About four-in-10 were comfortable attending a show on the Las Vegas Strip.

The results come in just as Nevada is easing its restrictions on large events. Venues eligible for large gatherings are now capped at 20 percent of total fixed seated capacity, and mitigation management is set to return to local control on May 1.

Republican voters tended to be more comfortable with large events, according to the survey. Fifty-four percent of Republicans said they would be comfortable attending a live indoor sporting event, compared with 24 percent and 41 percent of Democratic and independent respondents, respectively.

“What’s interesting is how things break internally,” said Trevor Smith, research director for WPA Intelligence, who conducted the poll on behalf of the Review-Journal. “The big shift that’s changing these top-line numbers are the independents.”

Other indoor activities in the survey had markedly higher approval ratings.

Fifty-eight percent were comfortable sending kids back to school. And 66 percent said they were OK eating out at a restaurant. Meanwhile, fewer than half said they were comfortable flying on an airplane.

Top concerns

Primary concerns amid the pandemic also were divided by party lines.

Twenty-seven percent of those surveyed cited personal health as their top concern, and another 27 percent said they were most concerned about the economy. Democrats tended to be more concerned about personal health than the economy compared with Republicans and vice versa.

Thirty-nine percent of Democrat respondents said they cited personal health as a primary concern, compared with 16 percent of Republicans and 23 percent of independents. The economy was a top concern for 43 percent of Republicans, 15 percent of Democrats and 24 percent of independents.

Seventeen percent of poll participants said community spread or containment was their top concern. Other concerns included education challenges for local children at 13 percent, employment and job security at 8 percent and losing a home or apartment at 3 percent.

LVRJ_NV_COVID-19_Q11-Q20_Xtabs_210303 by Las Vegas Review-Journal on Scribd

