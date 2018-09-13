Motel 6 opens near Las Vegas Motor Speedway ahead of NASCAR

Motel 6, at 6585 Speedway Blvd. off Interstate 15, opened for business Sept. 1, said John Mulkey, a partner with developer and owner CCM Hospitality.

A newly built Motel 6 opened near the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sept. 1. (CCM Hospitality)

A hotel opened near the Las Vegas Motor Speedway ahead of this weekend’s NASCAR races.

The three-story, 100-room hotel is the first to be built near the Speedway, according to G6 Hospitality, which owns the Motel 6 brand.

NASCAR’s South Point 400 playoffs are scheduled to be held Thursday through Sunday at the Speedway.

