Mountain’s Edge Marketplace to finish construction this year

Remington Nevada expects to finish the final phase of Las Vegas retail plaza Mountain’s Edge Marketplace, seen here, later this year. (Courtesy MassMedia)

A local developer said this week it is entering the final phase of construction on a strip mall in the Las Vegas suburbs.

Remington Nevada said Tuesday it expects to finish the last portion of Mountain’s Edge Marketplace, a 250,000-square-foot retail center at Buffalo Drive and Blue Diamond Road, this year.

That phase includes the build-out of some retail shops and the completion of a 20,000-square-foot Planet Fitness.

The developer said the southwest valley project is its biggest shopping center in Nevada.

Remington Nevada, led by founder David DelZotto, also broke ground last year on Skye Canyon Village, a 30-acre retail center in the northwest valley.

It also announced plans last summer for The Boulevard Plaza, a 17-acre retail center adjacent to Boulevard Mall a few miles east of the Strip.

