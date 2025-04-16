MrBeast event takes heat from fans for underdelievering

The MrBeast Experience at Resorts World Las Vegas was billed as an immersive event on April 13-15 that would include hotel accommodations, exclusive merchandise and “on-site activations” across the property.

Jimmy Donaldson, who goes by the online alias MrBeast, arrives at the 11th Breakthrough Prize Ceremony on Saturday, April 5, 2025, in Los Angeles. (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

A Strip casino hotel and an internet content creator are both taking heat from fans for overpromising and underdelivering.

The MrBeast Experience at Resorts World Las Vegas was billed as an immersive event on April 13-15 that would include hotel accommodations, exclusive merchandise and “on-site activations” across the property. One lucky fan was supposed to walk away with a $10,000 prize.

However, many attendees took to social media to say the MrBeast Experience did not live up to the hype. On Tuesday, disgruntled visitors voiced their frustrations to Resorts World’s chief executive officer, Alex Dixon, with some demanding refunds, according to various media reports.

On Tuesday night, Resorts World issued full refunds to anyone who purchased the package.

Resorts World did not respond to a request for comment on Wednesday. Neither MrBeast nor his brand representatives immediately responded to requests for comment.

MrBeast, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, is a YouTube celebrity. His content often features people performing challenges or stunts for money.

Both during and after the three-day event in Las Vegas, online discussions revolved around its failures.

Guests were reportedly told the package they paid for included “exclusive MrBeast merch,” while restaurants on property would feature special items for attendees.

One Reddit user said the “welcome gift was a box of chocolate bars and the mystery bag was four shirts in random sizes.” Another post said Resorts World employees “didn’t really seem to know much about the plans… (and) seemed to not understand the lack of information about the ‘experience.’”

Multiple online posts noted that guests paid close to $1,000 to stay at Resorts World for multiple nights and attend the event.

“Nobody at RW had a clue what else was going on,” a Reddit user wrote Tuesday. “It feels like the employees were only told about the mystery bag, but nobody at the restaurants knew about the ‘activations’ or any schedule of events (which there weren’t any). It was advertised as an ‘immersive experience’ but aside from a gift bag and a channel on the TV showing the MrBeast logo when you turned it on, it was a flop.”

On X, Donaldson responded to a frustrated fan, saying, “Hey! This definitely isn’t the experience we hoped they’d deliver. My team’s already on it — I’d love to personally make it up to you and anyone else by inviting everybody affected to tour my actual studio! Can’t wait to meet you all and my team is reaching out to everyone.”

This is the second recent incident in which a MrBeast event in Las Vegas did not go as planned. After taping an episode of “Beast Games” for an online streaming service at Allegiant Stadium in July, a handful of participants filed a lawsuit alleging sexual harassment, mistreatment and unpaid expenses. The suit is pending.

