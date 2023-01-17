53°F
Business

MSG Sphere construction continues with screen testing

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 17, 2023 - 12:50 pm
 
The MSG Sphere tests its exosphere screen on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Rev ...
The MSG Sphere tests its exosphere screen on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @kmcannonphoto
The MSG Sphere tests its exosphere screen on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Rev ...
The MSG Sphere tests its exosphere screen on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @kmcannonphoto

Light is beginning to radiate off the MSG Sphere as the multibillion dollar venue near the Strip starts testing its massive exterior LED screens.

Crews building the 17,500-seat MSG Sphere at The Venetian appeared to be testing the exosphere screen on Tuesday.

The outer portion of the venue will be covered with 580,000 square feet of programmable LED panels and inside, it will have a 16,000-square-foot wraparound LED display, developer Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has previously said.

MSG Entertainment did not immediately return a request for comment.

The $2.18 billion project is expected to open in the second half of 2023. When completed, the venue is expected to be the largest spherical structure in the world at 366 feet tall and 516 feet wide with capacity of up to 20,000 people, when including standing spectators.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

McKenna Ross is a corps member with Report for America, a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms. Contact her at mross@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mckenna_ross_ on Twitter.

