MSG Sphere in Las Vegas opening pushed back from coronavirus

Developers of MSG Sphere at The Venetian no longer expect to finish next year as they pull the plug on construction because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Madison Square Garden Co. announced the freeze Tuesday, saying all work on the $1.66 billion Las Vegas project will stop over roughly the next two weeks.

The New York sports and entertainment company, which partnered with casino operator Las Vegas Sands Corp. on the off-Strip project, said it “remains committed” to building MSG Sphere. But the global fallout from the virus has led to “significant impediments to construction,” including disruptions to its supply chain, and it no longer expects to open the venue in 2021 as previously planned.

It did not say when it expects to finish.

Madison Square Garden Co. declined further comment. Las Vegas Sands declined to comment.

Nevada is one of many states to allow construction during the pandemic while other businesses, including casinos, have been forced to close to contain the virus’ spread. However, MSG Sphere is the second major real estate venture in Las Vegas to shelve construction amid the outbreak.

Drew Las Vegas owner Steve Witkoff’s namesake firm said two weeks ago that it “paused construction crews” from coming on-site at the north Strip hotel-casino – the unfinished former Fontainebleau – and asked corporate employees to work from home.

