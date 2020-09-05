Mustang Ranch brothel eligible for pandemic relief grant

The Mustang Ranch is the only Nevada brothel deemed eligible to apply for a small business grant available to eight counties across the state.

This Friday, July 1, 2005, file photo, shows the Mustang Ranch in the Truckee River canyon near Patrick. (AP Photo/Debra Reid, File)

Owner Lance Gilman, who also oversees Tahoe Reno Industrial Center, said the news took him by surprise.

“I’m really grateful that our Storey County thought enough of us to put us on the list,” Gilman said. “It certainly wasn’t up to me and I didn’t even know how it evolved.”

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

