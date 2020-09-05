104°F
Mustang Ranch brothel eligible for pandemic relief grant

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 4, 2020 - 6:18 pm
 

The Mustang Ranch is the only Nevada brothel deemed eligible to apply for a small business grant available to eight counties across the state.

Owner Lance Gilman, who also oversees Tahoe Reno Industrial Center, said the news took him by surprise.

“I’m really grateful that our Storey County thought enough of us to put us on the list,” Gilman said. “It certainly wasn’t up to me and I didn’t even know how it evolved.”

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

Contact Subrina Hudson at shudson@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0340. Follow @SubrinaH on Twitter.

