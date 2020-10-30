75°F
Business

Nacho Daddy plans return to Henderson in 2021

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 30, 2020 - 11:51 am
 
Updated October 30, 2020 - 11:58 am

Nacho Daddy has plans to open a new west Henderson location next year.

Plans submitted to the city by a developer show the restaurant’s intentions to open a 4,500-square-foot location at Amigo Street and St. Rose Parkway, near Costco.

“We didn’t want to be in Henderson just to be in Henderson,” said Paul Hymas, president and co-founder of Nacho Daddy. “We really wanted a premier location, and this is it.”

Nacho Daddy’s first location was in Henderson, near Eastern Avenue and St. Rose Parkway. The company left when chicken sandwich juggernaut Chick-fil-A made the company an offer it could not refuse for its location.

Hymas said his company could open its new Henderson location as early as May or June.

Contact Blake Apgar at bapgar@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5298. Follow @blakeapgar on Twitter.

