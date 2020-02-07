NASCAR and Penn National announce gaming partnership

The partnership is Penn National’s first with a professional sports league and will feature a free-to-play mobile game offering users the chance to win a $50,000 jackpot every race, according to a Friday press release.

Penn National Gaming’s subsidiary Penn Interactive is becoming NASCAR’s gaming partner.

