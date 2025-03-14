40°F
Business

National commercial real estate firm expands to Las Vegas

The founding team at the Lee & Associates Las Vegas firm: (left to right) Geoffrey West, Daniel ...
The founding team at the Lee & Associates Las Vegas firm: (left to right) Geoffrey West, Danielle Steffen, April Wesley and John Sharpe. (Lee & Associates)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 14, 2025 - 6:00 am
 

The largest broker-owned commercial real estate firm in North America is making its way to Las Vegas.

Lee & Associates’ Las Vegas firm will specialize in industrial owner and tenant representation, investment sales and land sales, with hopes to grow its office, retail and multifamily sectors, the company said in a news release. Its new office is in the southwest valley at 8708 Spanish Ridge Ave., Suite 115.

“The launch of Lee & Associates Las Vegas marks an exciting milestone, and I couldn’t be more thrilled to bring our unique, entrepreneurial culture to this dynamic market,” said John Sharpe, who will lead the firm as president. “We’re hitting the ground running and look forward to making a positive impact in the community.”

Lee & Associates previously had a Las Vegas office that closed in the mid-2010s, with another office in Reno.

Sharpe holds licenses in Illinois, Indiana, Wisconsin and Nevada and co-founded Lee & Associates of Illinois, as well as serving on its board of directors and as the firm’s expansion chair. The founding team includes Danielle Steffen and Geoffrey West, who will also serve as principals, and April Wesley as Office Manager. Currently, the firm has one employee, with “more to come,” according to Sharpe.

Currently, Lee & Associates has over 80 offices throughout North America, with 15 new offices opening in the past five years.

Contact Emerson Drewes at edrewes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @EmersonDrewes on X.

