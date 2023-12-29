National pet store chain opens second Vegas location

This is the second Las Vegas location for the local franchise owner of the neighborhood pet store.

The national pet store chain Pet Supplies Plus has opened a second location in Las Vegas, two years after its first location opened in the state.

The newest location — north of the intersection of Charleston and Rainbow boulevards — opened its doors for a soft opening on Dec. 15, said Annette Weishaar, owner of the Las Vegas Pet Supplies Plus stores. A grand opening weekend of celebrations is planned for Jan. 6-7.

The grand opening weekend will include an array of perks for pet owners including complimentary nail trims for dogs, pet washes, animal chiropractic assessments and harness fittings, according to a news release. Also on Jan. 6 there will be mystery scratch cards given out that can be worth $5 – $10, and on Jan. 7 the first 100 people at the store will receive a free small bag of either cat or dog food.

Pet Supplies Plus is national chain that has more than 600 locations.

Weishaar said the brand’s mission is to be a neighborhood pet store with more products and services than boutique pet stores but with better customer service than corporate big box pet stores. She said Pet Supplies Plus stores “service the needs of most pet owners” and have products for cats, dogs, fish, birds, reptiles and other small pets.

The new location is about 5,000 square feet and is slightly smaller than the first Pet Supplies Plus in the area but should have all the same amenities, Weishaar said. Amenities include a dog grooming salon and dog washing stations as well as a center for live small animals.

The first Las Vegas Pet Supplies Plus store opened in 2021 in the Blue Diamond area of the southern valley. Weishaar said that business has been growing steadily over the last two years. She said the second store — near U.S. Highway 95 — is more centrally located with close access to Summerlin and near residential areas.

“It feels like we are filling a void in that area of town, based on feedback we have got from the customers that have been to the store already,” Weishaar said.

The Pet Supplies Plus stores operate under a franchise model and Weishaar has licenses to operate three locations in the Las Vegas area. She said she has no immediate plans on opening a third location and is focused on getting operations steady at the second location.

But even without definite plans, Weishaar said she would want to put another store either in the fast-growing areas of the Northern Las Vegas Valley or Henderson.

The Rainbow location is open 9 a.m. – 9 p.m., Monday through Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday.

