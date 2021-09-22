Nationwide flower shortage has Las Vegas florists scrambling

A nationwide shortage of flowers has left florists in Las Vegas looking for creative solutions during a busy upcoming wedding and event season.

Theresa Arana, head florist at Chapel of the Flowers, arranges flowers, on Wednesday, Sep. 22, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Theresa Arana, head florist at Chapel of the Flowers, arranges flowers, on Wednesday, Sep. 22, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Empty shelves are seen as Theresa Arana, head florist at Chapel of the Flowers, carries out flowers from floral walk-in cooler, on Wednesday, Sep. 22, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Empty shelves are seen as Theresa Arana, head florist at Chapel of the Flowers, carries out flowers from floral walk-in cooler, on Wednesday, Sep. 22, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A nationwide shortage of flowers has left florists in Las Vegas looking for creative solutions during a busy upcoming wedding and event season.

A supply chain affected by multiple factors, like COVID-19 related worker shortages, lockdowns in other parts of the world and inclement weather conditions at farms, has created a “nightmare” situation, said Las Vegas Floral Wholesale owner Debra Newsom-Babina.

“The floral industry (and) the growers did not anticpate the demand they’re experiencing right now,” Newsom-Babina said. “On top of the fact that they won’t have enough employees or the fields are put to sleep.”

Farms around the world supply the United States with cut flowers. But things like extended lockdowns in Pacific countries and cold rain in South America are causing farms to produce less.

All that comes while major weddings, corporate events and special occasions were rescheduled to this fall because of the pandemic. Several Las Vegas-area florists said the shortage of products is acute in white flowers and white roses — a common choice for weddings.

At the Chapel of the Flowers, in-house head florist Theresa Arana said her team works about 150 weddings per week and has to alter original plans if the product isn’t available.

“We’ve had to get so creative, we’ve been trying to do substitutes,” Arana said. “A lot of the brides, we don’t want to make them upset so we will try our best. We’ve been going all across town to different Smith’s, Albertsons, we’ve bought flowers from other florists, too. We’re paying like, double the price of what we usually pay for flowers right now just to appease the brides and grooms and couples that come here.”

Floral accessories are also arriving slowly because of the supply chain’s blips, said Ana Luna, owner of Nevada Flowers and Gift Shop. She has fewer planters, vases and other related items available while she awaits a shipment stuck in Miami.

The shortage in flower stock has compelled her family-owned shop to give priority to funerals, leaving out other significant events like weddings and quinceañeras.

Shortages have also forced shopkeepers to raise flower prices or eat some costs on existing orders, said Michelle Howard, owner of Flora Couture.

“Just like you’ve seen inflation on everything else, you’re seeing inflation in flower pricing,” Howard said. “I’ve been in this industry most of my life and to see a change in carnation price over a 20-year span, it’s a tiny inflation price. Whereas now, I’m seeing that 20-year span of inflation happen overnight.”

It’s unclear when the shortage may end, said Society of American Florists spokesperson Elizabeth Daly.

“I wish we had a crystal ball to say for sure, but as demand remains high, events continue, and the holiday season begins, it’s difficult to say,” Daly said in an email. “Strong demand indicates a strong market and gives the industry reason to be optimistic. People now understand the joy of flowers and what they mean.”

McKenna Ross is a corps member with Report for America, a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms. Contact her at mross@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mckenna_ross_ on Twitter.