Nationwide glitch knocks out checkouts at Target stores
There are 10 Targets in Las Vegas, three in Henderson and one in North Las Vegas.
Shoppers at Target department stores locally and nationally have been stopped cold at the register Saturday as a company-wide glitch has prevented consumers from having their orders completed.
“We’re aware that guests are currently unable to make purchases at Target stores. Our teams are troubleshooting now and we apologize for the inconvenience. We will provide an update as soon as possible,” the company posted on its Facebook page.
