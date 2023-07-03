109°F
Business

Nearly 4K tons of chicken mini corn dog product recalled

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 2, 2023 - 5:58 pm
 
Updated July 2, 2023 - 6:09 pm
A 1.83-pound resealable bag containing “FOSTER FARMS MINI CORN DOGS BITE-SIZED CHICKEN FRANKS DIPPED IN BATTER HONEY CRUNCHY FLAVOR” with lot codes 123114 and 223114 and best if used by date of 4/23/24 ix being recalled by the manufacturer. (FSIS)

Nearly 4,000 tons of chicken corn dog products distributed nationwide are being recalled.

House of Raeford, a Nesmith, S.C., establishment, is recalling approximately 76,961 pounds of corn dog products due to possible spoilage, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced June 30.

The mini chicken corn dogs were produced on April 24, 2023. The following product is subject to recall:

— 1.83-lb. resealable bag containing “FOSTER FARMS MINI CORN DOGS BITE-SIZED CHICKEN FRANKS DIPPED IN BATTER HONEY CRUNCHY FLAVOR” with lot codes 123114 and 223114 and best if used by date of 4/23/24.

The product subject to recall bears the establishment number “P- 9136” printed on the package. These items were shipped to retail locations nationwide.

The problem was discovered after the firm notified FSIS that it received consumer complaints that the product had an odor, off appearance, and unpleasant taste.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions because of consumption of the products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website.

