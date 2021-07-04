Nearly 8.5M pounds of ready-to-eat chicken recalled by Tyson

The products may be adulterated with Listeria monocytogenes, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced.

This is one of several products recalled by Tyson Foods Inc. on Saturday, July 3, 2021. (Tyson Foods Inc. via U.S. Department of Agriculture)

Tyson Foods Inc. is recalling nearly 8.5 million pounds of ready-to-eat chicken products, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced Saturday.

The chicken products may be adulterated with Listeria monocytogenes, the release said.

The frozen, fully cooked chicken products were produced between Dec. 26 and April 13.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. P-7089” on the product bag or inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped nationwide to retailers and institutions, including hospitals, nursing facilities, restaurants, schools and Department of Defense locations.

On June 9, FSIS was notified of two persons ill with listeriosis. Working in conjunction with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and state public health partners, FSIS determined there is evidence linking the Listeria monocytogenes illnesses to precooked chicken produced at Tyson Foods Inc. The epidemiologic investigation identified three listeriosis illnesses, including one death, between April 6 and June 5, the release said.

Consumers who have questions can contact Tyson Foods customer relations, at 855-382-3101.

