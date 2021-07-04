98°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
draft-logo-phone draft-logo-tablet draft-logo-pc
draft-logo-phone draft-logo-tablet draft-logo-pc
Business

Nearly 8.5M pounds of ready-to-eat chicken recalled by Tyson

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 3, 2021 - 7:42 pm
 
This is one of several products recalled by Tyson Foods Inc. on Saturday, July 3, 2021. (Tyson ...
This is one of several products recalled by Tyson Foods Inc. on Saturday, July 3, 2021. (Tyson Foods Inc. via U.S. Department of Agriculture)

Tyson Foods Inc. is recalling nearly 8.5 million pounds of ready-to-eat chicken products, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced Saturday.

The chicken products may be adulterated with Listeria monocytogenes, the release said.

The frozen, fully cooked chicken products were produced between Dec. 26 and April 13.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. P-7089” on the product bag or inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped nationwide to retailers and institutions, including hospitals, nursing facilities, restaurants, schools and Department of Defense locations.

On June 9, FSIS was notified of two persons ill with listeriosis. Working in conjunction with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and state public health partners, FSIS determined there is evidence linking the Listeria monocytogenes illnesses to precooked chicken produced at Tyson Foods Inc. The epidemiologic investigation identified three listeriosis illnesses, including one death, between April 6 and June 5, the release said.

Consumers who have questions can contact Tyson Foods customer relations, at 855-382-3101.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

Tyson's Product List Final by Tony Garcia on Scribd

MOST READ
1
$164K slots jackpot hits at Las Vegas casino
$164K slots jackpot hits at Las Vegas casino
2
Summer COVID cases concentrated in wealthier suburbs
Summer COVID cases concentrated in wealthier suburbs
3
Report says man was shot at Sahara Las Vegas while beating woman
Report says man was shot at Sahara Las Vegas while beating woman
4
Raiders mailbag: Are Gruden and Carr on the hot seat?
Raiders mailbag: Are Gruden and Carr on the hot seat?
5
Daughter of Raiders’ Super Bowl winner seeks Olympic medal
Daughter of Raiders’ Super Bowl winner seeks Olympic medal
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
This Feb 23, 2019, file photo shows the inside of a computer in Jersey City, N.J. A ransomware ...
Ransomware hits at least 200 US companies, security firm says
By Frank Bajak, Eric Tucker and Matt O’Brien The Associated Press

A ransomware attack paralyzed the networks of at least 200 U.S. companies on Friday, according to a cybersecurity researcher whose company was responding to the incident.

A shopper enters a retail store as a hiring sign shows in Buffalo Grove, Ill., Thursday, June 2 ...
US adds 850K jobs as economy extends its gains
By Christopher Rugaber The Associated Press

In an encouraging burst of hiring, America’s employers added 850,000 jobs in June, well above the average of the previous three months.