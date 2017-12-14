Nearly a third of Las Vegas residents plan to travel this holiday season

Nearly one-third of the people living in the Las Vegas Valley are projected to travel out of town for the Christmas and New Year’s holidays, according to a AAA survey expected to be released on Thursday.

Traffic ibuilds on southbound Interstate 15 near Jean as holiday travelers leave Las Vegas, mostly returning to South California after the New Year's weekend, Monday, Jan. 2, 2017. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)@bizutesfaye

Nearly one-third of the people living in the Las Vegas Valley are projected to travel out of town for the Christmas and New Year’s holidays, according to a AAA survey expected to be released Thursday.

But those locals aren’t planning to go to far, Auto Club officials found after polling about 250 people from Las Vegas, Henderson, North Las Vegas and nearby unincorporated county areas.

About 60 percent of those with travel plans said they plan to stay within the Silver State, while 40 percent said they plan to travel outside of Nevada, AAA spokesman Michael Blasky said.

Of those traveling, 82 percent will drive to their destination between Dec. 23 and Jan. 1, 17 percent will catch a flight, and 1 percent will take some other form of transportation, such as a public bus.

Additionally, 82 percent of Las Vegas residents who plan to travel said that their primary purpose is to visit family, with the remainder planning leisurely trips for skiing, camping or sightseeing, Blasky said.

About a quarter of travelers plan to take off solo, 40 percent will take a journey with one other person, and 35 percent planned to go out of town with several friends or family.

Nationally, AAA is forecasting 107.3 million people will travel from Dec. 23 to Jan. 1, a 3.1 percent increase from last year and an all-time record for during the year-end holiday period.

